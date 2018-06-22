 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

#Bringbackourgirls: How Trump made the US into Boko Haram

By       Message Juan Cole       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/22/18

Author 511263
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Informed Comment

From youtube.com: Time Magazine Reveals 'Welcome To America' {MID-299023}
Time Magazine Reveals 'Welcome To America'
(Image by YouTube, Channel: THE NEWSROOM)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump campaigned in 2016 on being tougher against radical Muslim movements such as ISIL, al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. He even went so far as to blame all of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims for these tiny groups (which have largely been defeated by other Muslims).

But one of the horrible practices of these radical groups was stealing children from their parents -- especially female children, and making them disappear into social death.

Social death is a conception put forward by Orlando Patterson to help define slavery. Slaves are cut off from their families on a permanent basis.

- Advertisement -

The motive was the same. ISIL and Boko Haram took girls hostage from some villages as a warning to other villages not to oppose them or the same thing would happen to them. John Kelly, Jeff Sessions and Trump made clear that they were kidnapping children as a warning to Honduran and other villages not to defy them.

The mass kidnapping of girls in northern Nigeria received little attention among the US public, and Michelle Obama attempted to raise public awareness with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls. She was criticized by the American Right wing for resorting to an internet meme when her husband fully had the ability to do something practical about the problem (though of course the actual Republican Party would never have allowed a large scale conventional Obama intervention in Northern Nigeria).

While Trump's family separation policy was not necessarily designed to be permanent, it was designed to last for potentially a long time. How long would it take to find the parents who had entered the US without documentation guilty? To have them serve time and then be deported? How long would the children be in concentration camps or on military bases? It is a sort of short term slavery to which the children would be subjected.

- Advertisement -

The children are being drugged and at danger of abuse. Of course Trump is not doing exactly what ISIL or Boko Haram did. But that he is doing things that make at least something of a comparison compelling is shameful enough.

Now it transpires that the Department of Homeland Security (which is lying to us assiduously) cannot even account for the whereabouts of the children taken, who have disappeared into a huge bureaucratic gulag. One Federal judge expressed astonishment, pointing out that arrestees are given a receipt for their personal property when sent to jail but that the parents here don't appear to have been given a way of rediscovering their children. The militarization of the situation only makes it seem more like an Islamic State operation.

Now El Salvador is demanding that Trump bring back its child.

Trump keeps trying to take credit for the Obama strategy of defeating ISIL, which was actually carried out by Syrian Kurds and by Iraqi Shiites and the Iraqi National Army, i.e., by Muslims.

The irony is that he himself exemplifies the hatred of outsiders and the disregard for the rights of innocent women and children that made such groups as ISIL and Boko Haram such an anathema in the Muslim world. Both have been implementers of social death on a large scale.

---

- Advertisement -

Bonus video:

CNN: New Time cover shows Trump towering over a sobbing toddler

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans won't "Sit Up" for Great Leader Trump, because They Don't Approve of Him

Is Roseanne Barr what America has Become?

Khamenei, in reply to Trump, gives Europe 6-point Ultimatum on Nuclear Deal

Hate Speech Advocate, who got Roseanne Barr Fired, Running Trump Mideast Policy

If Giuliani's right Trump lied about Porn Star Hush Money, why believe him on Iran?

Treason: Obama Iran Deal Officials targeted by Trump via Israeli Black Cube

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 