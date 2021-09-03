Bring All The Troops Home: Stop Policing the Globe and Put An End to Endless Wars



SAIGON 1973 - In a curious ending to a bizarre conflict, American troops boarded jets under the watchful eyes of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong observers in Saigon

(Image by manhhai from flickr) Details DMCA

"Let us resolve that never again will we send the precious young blood of this country to die trying to prop up a corrupt military dictatorship abroad. This is also the time to turn away from excessive preoccupation overseas to the rebuilding of our own nation. America must be restored to a proper role in the world. But we can do that only through the recovery of confidence in ourselves". together we will call America home to the ideals that nourished us from the beginning."-George S. McGovern, former Senator and presidential candidate

It's time to bring all our troops home.

Bring them home from Somalia, Iraq and Syria. Bring them home from Germany, South Korea and Japan. Bring them home from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman. Bring them home from Niger, Chad and Mali. Bring them home from Turkey, the Philippines, and northern Australia.

It's not enough to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, America's longest, bloodiest and most expensive war to date.

It's time that we stop policing the globe, stop occupying other countries, and stop waging endless wars.

That's not what's going to happen, of course.

The U.S. military reportedly has more than 1.3 million men and women on active duty, with more than 200,000 of them stationed overseas in nearly every country in the world.

Those numbers are likely significantly higher in keeping with the Pentagon's policy of not fully disclosing where and how many troops are deployed for the sake of "operational security and denying the enemy any advantage." As investigative journalist David Vine explains, "Although few Americans realize it, the United States likely has more bases in foreign lands than any other people, nation, or empire in history."

Don't fall for the propaganda, though.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).