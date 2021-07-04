 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/21

Bring Back the Poll Tax!

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 13975
Former President Trump wasted no time making the claim that had practically been his mantra and that of the GOP for decades. A few days after he was ousted from the Oval Office by Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden, Trump tweeted:

"In certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers. Does that not really matter? Stopping Poll Watchers, voting for unsuspecting people, fake ballots and so much more. Such egregious conduct. We will win!"

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020"

Trump managed to beat the hat trick with this tweet. He spewed all the by now standard talking points, hit notes, and flat-out lies that he and the GOP relentlessly peddled about alleged voting fraud. There were more votes than voters. There were poll watchers who suddenly vanished and were unable to catch the alleged cheaters. There were phantom, dummy, and paid voters who stuffed the ballot boxes.

The jewel in the crown of Trump/GOP vote fraud lies was this: There were loads of fake ballots. Who did Trump think gamed the system so shamelessly and blatantly to steal the election from him? Who else, but the Democrats? Trump's phony vote fraud claim was in effect the official marching order for packs of GOP governors, GOP controlled state legislators, GOP house reps and senators, legions of GOP political action groups, conservative talking heads, and bloggers in the states and nationally to go on the attack.

The attack culminated in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Building assault that claimed lives, sent legislators scurrying in fear for their lives, and caused tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to the Capitol Building.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the vote fraud lie quasi-official when he like Trump wasted no time in cheerleading Trump's bogus claim that Trump was still President. In a speech on the Senate floor, November 6, 2020, McConnell egged Trump on in pushing his fraudulent claim that he was cheated out of the Oval Office. He harped that Trump was "100 percent within his rights" to scream that there were "irregularities" in the voting.

McConnell eventually and very grudgingly conceded that Biden did indeed win the presidency. That didn't end the little GOP vote fraud charade. McConnell made clear that he would do everything he could to rein in, maybe sabotage was the more accurate term, Biden's legislative initiatives.

The Trump/GOP phony canard of vote fraud, in truth, was a rehash of the same warmed-over attacks that the GOP had ruthlessly made for two decades since the Bush-Gore presidential debacle in 2000. That was to bend, twist, manipulate, massage, and out and out scrap legal voting rights laws and standards in the states.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
