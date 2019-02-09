Breathtaking Living Art: First Equatorial Guinea Bodypainting Festival

- Advertisement -

While America wrestles with the issues of Blackface, in Africa, paint is being applied to the human body in a celebratory riot of color.

The First Equatorial Guinea Bodypainting Festival (EGBF) was held over two weekends, January 12-13 and January 19-20, in the Malabo National Park. The group of artists, both locals and others from 18 countries, included 11 bodypainting World Champions. Photographer Dmitri Moisseev wrote an article which included with 40 of his favorite photo impressions of this unique Festival. A few of these sumptuous images are here to provide a stunning visual fiesta, check out Moisseev's article and Facebook page for more. Moisseev is two-time World Champion in classical bodypainting photography (2012 & 2017) and founder of Art Fashion Studio.

Enjoy!

Bodypainting art by Genevieve Jinny Houle

(Image by Dmitri Moisseev photographer)



