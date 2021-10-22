 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Breakthrough COVID Infections Killing People

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Proof of COVID-vaccine ineffectiveness is the deaths of fully vaccinated people getting breakthrough infections.

The sad death of Colin Powell should bring more needed attention to the phenomenon of breakthrough COVID infections of the fully vaccinated. You can choose to believe the establishment that breakthrough infections are nothing to worry about. Just a minor inconvenience because COVID vaccines are not and cannot be 100% effective. Or you can consider real-world data that show how serious breakthrough infections really are.

Department of Defense study

A recent release of data from an important study by the Department of Defense merits very serious attention. It is called the Project Salus study. One indication of how important the data are is that the official website giving the data was taken down. But it is available on this site. A logical interpretation is that the federal agencies running the pandemic, namely NIH, CDC and FDA, were upset with the data (that I am about to give you). Why? Because the data undercuts the establishment argument in favor of COVID vaccines and downplaying of breakthrough infections. It should be noted that this study has received no attention by mainstream media.

The title of the report is "Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Against the Delta Variant Among 5.6 Million Medicare Beneficiaries 65 Years and Older," dated September 28, 2021.

The DOD study got access to the medical data for those people who were fully vaccinated. Of that group, 2.7 million got the Pfizer shot and 2.9 million got the Moderna one. Here are key findings:

- There were 161,000 breakthrough cases.

- There were 33,000 hospitalizations.

- There were 10,400 intensive care-unit admissions.

- There were 3,381 deaths for a death rate of 2.1%.

The first reaction from establishment vaccine advocates is that all these numbers are very small percentages of the total sample of 5.6 million fully vaccinated people. That is correct. All that illustrates is the tyranny of small percentages when looking at health impacts of vaccines.

But there are reasons why the DOD data undercount the true negative impacts of breakthrough infections. The principal one is the study followed CDC procedure in not counting any negative health impacts occurring within 14 days of the last vaccine shot. This is important, because some analyses have found that high fractions of negative health impacts, such as vaccine-induced blood problems, happen within a few days of vaccination. This omission is a deliberate deception aimed solely at undercounting negative health impacts of vaccines.

It should also be noted that this study did not examine serious adverse health impacts, including death, resulting from vaccines without any COVID infection long before and possibly long after breakthrough infections. This has been detailed by this author.

Another consideration is that the DOD study was on a cohort of about 10 percent of the entire Medicare population. And it is reasonable to believe that the 65 and older demographic very likely was vaccinated to a very high degree. The New York Times said in August that at least 80 percent of US people 65 and older are vaccinated. Thus, the total number of deaths for this large group resulting from breakthrough infections could be large; perhaps over 10,000. Indeed, it has been widely reported that over 80 percent of COVID deaths are in that demographic. The tragic end to Colin Powell age 84 who had two major underlying medical problems also pertains to the 65 and older population. They are especially vulnerable to having immune systems unable to block a breakthrough infection when the vaccine immunity seriously degrades. Powell surely had his initial vaccinations many months earlier.

Another cause of undercounting breakthrough deaths is that many are likely counted as only COVID deaths, not taking into account full vaccinated status.

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of
 

It would be great to hear from people who have gotten breakthrough infections; and whether they still have faith in these COVID vaccines.

