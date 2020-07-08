Brace Yourself for Trump's Great Recession

From Robert Reich Blog

Trump and businesses demanded America "reopen" to revive the economy. But we've reopened too soon, before COVID-19 is under control. So we're needing to close or partly close again, which will prolong the economic downturn and wreak even more havoc on millions of Americans' livelihoods.



It never should have been a contest between public health and the economy, anyway. The economy has always depended on getting public health right. And we still haven't.





To make matters worse, over 16.2 million households have lost employer-provided health insurance. The Census Household Pulse Survey shows large losses in income in coming months, along with high food and housing insecurity.

So what's Trump's and Mitch McConnell's response to this looming catastrophe?

Do nothing.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).