Bought to You by Pfizer: Scammed & Betrayed

How could they possibly know the jab is unsafe?



The Pfizer Document Dump

FDA said it needed 75 years to release Pfizer covid-vaccine safety data. A judge gave them 8 months.

Safety and Efficacy Pfizer-BioNTech (hereafter referred to as "Pfizer") just released its Annual Report to the SEC. In it there are troubling revelations. The company says that profitability this year could be impacted by the Covid vaccine's safety, efficacy and the medical community. Therefore, Pfizer says, quote: "We may not be able to demonstrate sufficient efficacy or safety of our COVID-19 vaccine to obtain permanent regulatory approval in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, or other countries where it has been authorized for emergency use or granted conditional marketing approval."

NOTE: Pfizer's blunt assessment of risks is attributable to the fact that they can be sued by their investors, but have immunity from lawsuits by the vaccine injured.

Furthermore, India did not agree to hold Pfizer immune from lawsuits or accountability from deaths and injury; therefore Pfizer is not approved in India.

Last year, Pfizer withdrew its application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. The company failed to meet India's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study. India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has stated concerns of side effects resulting from the vaccine abroad.

Pfizer said in a statement to Reuters approximately one year ago regarding its failure to gain approval for use in India:

Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application [in India] at this time.

A Pfizer leaked agreement for purchasers of its vaccine wants them to acknowledge that the Pfizer shot is experimental in nature: The purchaser of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine must also acknowledge two facts: Both their efficacy and risks are unknown. According to section 5.5 of the contract

Pfizer markets its vaccine as Comirnaty (same Emergency Use Authorized drug, but going by different name) in the U.S. in order to escape regulation and legalities associated with an EUA drug. It's complicated: see explanation by a law firm here.

A court has said: FDA Approval of Comirnaty is not interchangeable with Pfizer's EUA COVID Vaccine, and mandating an EUA drug breaks US law.

Major law firm confirms FDA deceived America with its 'approval' of Pfizer vax | Principia Scientific Intl.

There's only one problem. The "approval" given by the FDA was not for the Pfizer jab currently available in the U.S. market. FDA 'playing bait and switch' with Americans, tricking them into believing shots currently being offered have been granted full approval when they have not.

COVID MORTALITY RATE--CDC data

... COVID-19

... most deaths? elderly or immuno-compromised

... Governments give it away free

Is there a cost to the vaccine? If so, what is the price?

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost.

Walmart's fee to administer the vaccine will be billed to private insurance or the federal government.

... Only emergency use approved (EUA) pending unethical testing on millions for adverse events(VAERS)

Mandating an EUA drug breaks US law - Judge Allen Winsor acknowledged that EUA vaccines can not be mandated by the Department of Defense (DOD).

