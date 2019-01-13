 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bordering on Fascism: Scholars Reflect on Dangerous Times

By Paul Street

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/13/19

From Counterpunch


(Image by Drawing by Nathaniel St. Clair)
My fellow U.S.-Americans, we stand at a moment of no small peril.

Contrary to much of what one hears from liberals, Donald Trump's "insane" border-wall gambit may be something of a winning play for him.

Yes, the whole stunt is built on a fetid pile of falsehoods. The level of bullshit emanating from Trump's mouth and Twitter feed on this matter is remarkable even by his standards.

There is NO reasonable argument for constructing a 1,000-mile steel (or concrete) wall along the U.S. border with Mexico a boundary already possessing 654 miles of existing barrier. There is NO "national security" crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border. There is NOTHING remotely like an influx of terrorists across the border. The U.S. did NOT detain "nearly 4,000 suspected terrorists" at the southern border in 2018. There is NO increase in attempted illegal entry, which is at a 20-year low. Building such a wall will do NOTHING to make the United States safer from terrorist attacks, dangerous drugs, and gang violence.

The federal government is NOT currently "building the wall." "A lot of the wall is [NOT] already built." Existing southern border barriers have NOT in fact caused "declining illegal entry."

The two migrant children who died in federal custody near the border were NOT "already very sick" when U.S. officials became responsible for them.

Migrants from Mexico and Central America are NOT more likely to commit crimes than naturalized U.S. citizens. The truth is the opposite. "Illegal aliens" from Mexico and Central America are NOT especially prone to rape and murder U.S.-Americans. There is NO epidemic of violent crime on the part of "illegal" immigrants.

The federal workers being furloughed and told to work without pay are NOT able to easily "make adjustments" to make ends meets during the federal government shutdown Trump has forced, based on his concocted border crisis. Most federal workers do NOT support Trump's shut-down.

The four living former U.S. presidents (Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Obama) have NOT expressed support in any way for Trump's "big and beautiful wall."

The Democrats have NOT been trying to bring in a Caravan of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Trump's rhetoric on the border one is epic high-state deception on steroids.

But so what? One of the president's nicknames ought to be Orange Truth-Crush (OTC). Trump has been lying about these and countless other matters on a scale that is simply off the historical charts from the beginning of his presidency and before. That's because he is at heart a totalitarian. And totalitarians don't just lie about a one or a few things on occasion. They lie about almost everything they can pretty much all the time. They do this to advance their own political agenda and most dangerously of all to undermine and exhaust the public's ability to separate fact from fiction and truth from deception.

Think Big Brother in Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four: he informs the masses over and over that 2+2=5, that Love is Hate, and the War is Peace. Because he says so.

Hedges: "The Permanent Lie"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org and paulstreet99@yahoo.com) is the author of Empire and Inequality: America and the World Since 9/11 (2004), Racial Oppression in the Global Metropolis (2007), Barack Obama and the Future of American Politics (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

