My boots are on the porch.

They are not on the ground.

I keep them on the porch

When I am not in them.

And I'm not in them.

They are not working now,

They are dreaming up an army

Of boots on the ground

Making gardens. Just hand me

A moonbeam so I can find my way

To my rack. Let me find my Big Voice

So I can stare down the Puzzle Palace.

Call off GWOT. That balloon has gone up.

(Bravo Zulu Charlie Mike)

Get them out, get them all out!

Too much chest candy and fruit salad

For my taste. Boots going where they shouldn't

Too many jammin jennies going kinetic:

18 years of zippo raids and barbecue,

20 years and over 2400 good lights out.

My boots are on the porch.

I keep them on the porch

Where they are dreaming up an army

Of boots on the ground making gardens.