 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 5/12/21

Book Review In Hindsight: The Story Of How Two Sisters Hurt, Hindered, and Healed Each Other

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (85 fans)

(Image by Advantage Media Group)   Details   DMCA
"When my nose was so clotted with blood [from cocaine] that I could not breathe--something that happened routinely--I went to the hospital." So writes Lisa Scott, half of the sister duo who have authored the new book Hindsight: The Story Of How Two Sisters Hurt, Hindered, And Healed Each Other But this is more than an addiction story. It includes the raw emotions of the non-addicted sister, Sharon Bonanno, who is also buffeted by the forces that cause and result from addiction.

"Lisa's letters made me furious rather than sympathetic," confessed older sister Sharon in this shared memoir. "When she acknowledged that she had done inappropriate things, it was as remorse for hurting herself. She never recognized the ways that her behavior affected other people."

In most families, the same things that sisters share--parentage, childhoods, DNA--can sometimes serve to make them rivals, especially when they're close in age. Who gets more attention? Who has better looks? Who has more friends, higher grades? Who do Mom and Dad seem to like better?

Sisters coming from a dysfunction family like Bonanno and Scott have more on their plate than simple identity struggles. In In Hindsight they tell of the early divorce of their parents and "outsider" status with their father's new family, Lisa's severe diabetes diagnosed at age six early and their conflicting and diametrically opposed ways of coping.

Some readers will relate to Lisa's personality. She confesses in the book how she used her diabetes to manipulate others and get her way and how she found that addiction helped her overcome an eating disorder. ("I'm actually grateful to cocaine for saving me from bulimia").

But others will identify with "first born" Sharon's personality when she writes, "Because I wasn't sick, and was not only older but capable and responsible, people around me assumed that I didn't need help...It also meant that no one pushed me to challenge myself."

The sisters reflect two sides of the same family dysfunction coin, psychologists would say.

As young adults, the sisters could not be more far apart. Sharon, though she writes that she had to repeat kindergarten as a child, goes on to have a successful teaching career. She marries and has children. Lisa, on the other hand, works at a series of odd jobs as her drug addiction and diabetes get worse. Sharon alternately tries to help Lisa--following her car after an emergency room visit to make sure she is okay at the start of the book--and throws her hands up.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 85 fans, 904 articles, 658 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Sibling relationships can be the toughest in the world.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 4:36:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 