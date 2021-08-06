Book Review: An Atlas of Extinct Countries



Vinny Vega in the john reading Atlas pooped

Atlas in the John, Pooping by John Kendall Hawkins

Until they perfect the techniques to clone You all better remember you're all alone Because nothing is true, she said everything is permitted. - Jim Carroll, Catholic Boy, "Nothing Is True" (1980)

When last we saw Vincent Vega he was deeply ensconced in pooping and reading a book on countries flushed from history, An Atlas of Extinct Countries by Gideon Defoe (no relation to Daniel that I know). Moments later, Vega was flushed from history himself, when he opened the toilet door and found the boxer Butch waiting, Vega's gun in hand (he'd left it in the kitchen to take said poop). Vega had been waiting in Butch's kitchen to kill him for double-crossing a Black gangster (who would later be sodomized by the zipped-up, pent-up Gimp, instead of the intended Butch, after having been just run over by Butch with a car and who thn chases Butch to a pawn shop run by two white supremacists with a backroom Gimp), when the urge came to poop; Vega left his gun on the counter. Butch, on the lam, had come back home to retrieve a heirloom watch that had been stowed up P.O.W. poop chambers during the "gook" war and finally handed on to young Butch as a gift from Dad, delivered by a war buddy with an angry narrative about "slopes." Butch pulled the trigger of the gun and Vega, An Atlas still in hand, went down like a sack of GI-issued powdered eggs. Vega was extinct. Butch grabbed his pop tart and ran. Later, he made mad love to his goofy French girlfriend who'd left the watch behind and was all mea culpa with tears. There are a lot of a**holes in this film.

Gideon Defoe's book, An Atlas of Extinct Countries: The Remarkable (and Occasionally Ridiculous) Stories of 48 Nations That Fell Off the Map, is very much like the paragraph above, full of crazy historical characters, offbeat places, unusual shituations*, and wildass things that only happen to the human species (as far as we know, there are no torture Gimps among the wildebeests, say) and that the rest of the Animal Kingdom must look on with wonderment applied and not a little terror, and in no hurry to evolve, if that's what it comes to.

Atlas has four sections: Chancers and Crackpots; Mistakes and Micronations; Lies and Lost Kingdoms; and, Puppets & Political Footballs. Each of the 48 entries is headed by an information section, often humorous, containing Population data, Capital, Languages, Currency, Cause of death, which real country absorbed them, and the geospatial location (using what3words), in case you wanted to locate the place on a map. There are countries like The Kingdom of Sarawak, The Heavenly Kingdom of Great Peace, The Soviet Republic of Soldiers & Fortress-Builders of Naissaar, Ottawa Civic Hospital Maternity Ward (no, really), The Great Republic of Rough & Ready, and Yugoslavia (proud home of the putt-putt Yugo, a small republic on wheels that disappeared without a trace). Each section is an easy breezy 300-500 words. There are spunky footnotes that make you laugh aloud. There are short sections on silly flag designs and anthems short and long.

What's the purpose of the book though? Who gives a thit about failed states in a world falling apart? Defoe writes,

These are the obituaries of the nations that fell off the map. The polite way of writing an obituary is: dwell on the good bits, gloss over the embarrassing stuff...The life stories of the sadly deceased involve a catalogue of chancers, racists, racist chancers, con men, madmen, people trying to get out of paying taxes, mistakes, lies, stupid schemes and a lot of things that you'd file under the umbrella term of 'general idiocy'.

These bits could qualify as cautionary tales at a time when we have such idiots looking to set up shop on Mars, colonize the moon, and, as Jeff Bezos intends, to build a small nation-state in near space that he rules over. Him. Not you. Back to work.

Some places are familiar, and some un. For instance, in the opening section, Chancers and Crackpots, we get:

The Kingdom of Bavaria

