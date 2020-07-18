 
 
Bombshell Report: Herd Immunity Reached at 20% (Video)

CORONAVIRUS - It's not the mask protecting you, it's the timing.
Kim Iversen cites 2 studies that show only 10-20% infection rates confer herd immunity, not 60-70% as previously believed. This means NY, UK & Sweden are already past this & other states and countries soon will be. NY can open up now, and other states soon & other measures might not be necessary or effective. It is then just a coincidence that strict measures were enacted at the same time as Covid-19 peaked.

It's not just anti-bodies, it's the T-Cells too, and they are providing immunity. If herd immunity does not work, neither will a vaccine, even if it comes in a year or more.

A lot of very expensive trials and big money are being invested into a vaccine. Will that money and power just shrug and slink away if there's already herd immunity by the time a vaccine is developed? Or, will they insist everyone get vaccinated, including the 50% of the American population that does not want to be?

The Republic is being sorely tested like never before from the pandemic and the policies around it.

 

