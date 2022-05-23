Bombardment By The Billionaires

Reprinted from robertreich.substack.com

Why Biden and the Democrats should declare war on these class warriors

The richest person in America tweeted last week that Democrats have "become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

Hello? Democrats are the party of division and hate? What planet has Elon been living on?



(Image by Robert Reich) Details DMCA



Meanwhile, the second-richest person in America (Jeff Bezos) tweeted that the Democrats' proposed tax hikes on the rich will not tame inflation and their proposed spending would worsen it (he's wrong, and I'll explain why in another post).

In addition to last week's billionaire tweetstorm, it was reported that Oracle's Larry Ellison (#7 on Forbes' list of richest Americans) in November 2020 joined Sean Hannity, Lindsay Graham, and Trump's attorney to discuss strategies for contesting the presidential election results.

Oh, and Ellison has dumped some $25 million into a Super PAC supporting South Carolina Republican senator Tim Scott, a Trump endorsee.

As I noted last week, another billionaire, Peter Thiel, has donated at least as much to Trump-endorsed Republicans in senate primaries.

Not to mention Trump-diehards Charles Koch (#16 on the Forbes list), Rupert Murdoch (#31), and Carl Icahn (#43).

This is the same crew, not incidentally, that's been fighting unions and flooding Congress and statehouses with cash to support Trump election deniers, prevent tax hikes on themselves, and kill off Biden's and the Democrats' agenda (more on this in a moment).

This billionaire bombardment gives Biden and the Democrats an opportunity to tell America whose side they're on and whose side they're not on - in effect, to declare class war on the class warriors.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).