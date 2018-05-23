Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bolton is to diplomacy what a wrecking ball is to demolition

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/23/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: National security adviser Bolton details the Trump administration's strategy on 'Fox News Sunday.' National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested Sunday that President Trump will not meet with Kim Jong Un unless the North Korean leader agrees to give up
National security adviser Bolton details the Trump administration's strategy on 'Fox News Sunday.' National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested Sunday that President Trump will not meet with Kim Jong Un unless the North Korean leader agrees to give up
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Events of the Day Trump)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump's national security adviser John Bolton talking about the template for denuclearization of North Korea on Fox News Sunday, May 20, 2018

Let's not mince words. If the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un doesn't come off as scheduled on June 12 in Singapore the blame shouldn't be on North Korea having second thoughts. It should be laid squarely at the feet of Trump's national security adviser John Bolton.

- Advertisement -

Because it was Bolton who brought up the "Libya Model" as the "template for negotiating the denuclearization of North Korea", on "Fox News Sunday". You remember that "model". It was for Libyan President Muammar Qaddafi to relinquish his nuclear materials to the US in 2003 as a good faith gesture. That lasted till he was brutally murdered by US and NATO backed rebels in 2011.

Oh sure Kim called off the summit meeting with South Korean President Moon last week in response to the joint military exercises going on since May 12 between the US and South Korea that included B-52 bombers and stealth fighter jets calling it a provocation.

But after the Bolton remarks Kim said, "We will not be interested in talks anymore if they only try to push us unilaterally into a corner and force us to give up our nukes. It would be inevitable to reconsider whether to respond to the upcoming summit with the US".

- Advertisement -

To which Trump remarked he was "not happy" about North Korea's attitude. The summit "may or may not happen. If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. It may not work out for June 12".

Well It's fairly simple. It doesn't take much imagination if you're Kim listening to all the bullying remarks coming from Trump's key insider Bolton. Why on earth would you consider giving up the one deterrent that has kept the US from attacking your country? Sure you've said you're ready to denuclearize the entire Korean Peninsula if you get assurances you won't be attacked. Then there's Bolton spouting the Libyan model.

Bolton is to diplomacy what a wrecking ball is to demolition.

Issuing not so veiled threats and continuing war like provocations against a country just weeks prior to a summit meeting with them are nothing more than ultimatums which Kim and North Korea are not dismissing lightly. Nor should they.

Yes there was Moon meeting with Trump on Sunday at the White House doing his best as the key go between Trump and Kim attempting to keep the June 12 summit on track but when one side-the US-remains verbally belligerent toward the other side-North Korea-that planned sit down is pretty much in jeopardy.

What's crazy is Trump really wanted to meet face to face with Kim after accepting his invitation. Trump wanted that Nobel Peace prize people were talking about. He even had the US Mint custom make a coin commemorating the Trump/Kim summit. But that was weeks before Bolton came on as Trump's national security advisor spouting his "wrecking ball" diplomacy.

- Advertisement -

For sure there will be further tit for tat in the coming days between the Trump, his inner circle and Kim regarding the June 12 summit but from here it's likely dead in the water.

Trump's scuttling the US on the Iran nuclear deal also shouldn't be lost on Kim considering it was a multinational agreed upon pact to which the US was a signee.

So the obvious question is why would Kim want to meet and negotiate in good faith with a man like Trump making any assurances he may offer in writing?

Ah anyone got some used toilet paper handy?

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

don curry

Become a Fan
Author 47338

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 1 fan, 512 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There was a saying of G. Gordon Liddy," The world is not a playground." Like it or not, there isn't a country that wouldn't enjoy seeing the US brought down. None of the players are children.

If your agent went out to buy a car, and he came back and said, "It went great! They took our first offer!" Your first, and proper response would be to believe that he had offered way too much for the car.

A complex negotiation like this will be marked by shutdowns, indignant cries and slamming doors. This administration put North Korea in a tougher spot than any previous one. In the past, the nations who took part in the embargo were responsible for policing compliance. Trump observed the ports by satellite and would confiscate ships of violators. That made suppliers unwilling to risk such a great loss.

He got China to cancel shipments of coal it had bought from North Korea. The trade negotiations with China also are linked to their influence of North Korea.

One of the reason for a budget surplus under Clinton was that because of the fall of the USSR, we were relieved of the incredible expense of our strategic reserve that we had to maintain to protect Europe.

Imagine the windfall from being relieved of the expense of strategic reserve we maintain to protect Japan, and southeast Asia. We can give some in trade negotiations with China to enlist their help with N. Korea.

The details go on and on, but there is very little awareness in your 2-dimensional analysis. Bolton is bad cop to Trump's good cop. Trump brought Kim onto the world stage and nurtured a greater awareness of Kim's total personality.

When Kim called Trump a "demented old lunatic." Trump tweeted, "I am insulted that he called me old. I would never call him short and fat. I want to be his friend and I try so hard. Maybe someday."

Trump is operating outside your prissy, childish analysis. How has all your other predictions about Trump worked out?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 6:53:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 