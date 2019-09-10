 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H2'ed 9/10/19

Bolton is Fired

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 3852
Message Medea Benjamin
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

Four months ago in May, we cajoled Donald Trump into sending out the email below about firing John Bolton. We collected close to 5,000 signatures and traveled to Bolton's home in Maryland to deliver them--and carry out a citizens arrest of the warhawk! Though Bolton refused to come to the door and accept our citizens' arrest, we knew we were on the right track. Today the wonderful news came in: Bolton has been fired!


(Image by National Review)   Details   DMCA

Bolton's position in Trump's cabinet was contrary to Trump's campaign promises to bring troops home and to have a less interventionist foreign policy than his predecessors. Bolton played a key role in the collapse of Trump's North Korea talks with Kim Jong-Un and was determined to see the US carry out regime change in Venezuela and war with Iran. Now, as he is leaving, peace lovers around the world are emitting a sigh of relief.

As we celebrate Bolton's departure, we are also aware of all the work ahead of us to turn around the dangerous and destructive policies that Bolton--and Trump--champion. Send a message now to Senators Reed and Schumer, Rep. Adam Smith, and Speaker Pelosi to make sure the amendments to prevent and end wars make it into the final version of the National Security Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The people of Yemen, Iran, Korea, Afghanistan, and more can't wait.

The best way to celebrate Bolton's department is by working for peace,
Ann, Ariel, Caroline, Carley, Clara, Jodie, Maya, Mark, Medea, Megan, Nancy, Paki, Ryan, Rose, Teri, Tighe, Ursula, and Zena

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Medea Benjamin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Medea Benjamin is the cofounder of Global Exchange and CODEPINK: Women for Peace and author of Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US-Saudi Connection. 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Reasons to Move Cheney's Book to the Crime Section

Tom Cotton is the Worst Bully in the Senate ---- Here Are 10 Reasons Why

Hillary Clinton and Saudi Arabia

The Egyptian General and the Gladiola

Dear Jon Stewart, Sane People Protest Crazy Wars

Julian Assange: Wikileaks Has the Goods on the Deaths of Innocent Iraqis Killed by the US

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 