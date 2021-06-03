 
 
Bollywood musician suspected of running prostitution racket

An India-based music producer and disc jockey named Harry Anand and his wife are under the lens of the police in the State of Maharashtra and Mumbai, India, for indulging in the possible sex trafficking of young girls from countries like Ukraine and Belarus.

The couple live a lavish lifestyle, stated famous fashion designer Rohit Varma. "I know them well as we worked together before falling out. They have no real income but live in a penthouse and drive a BMW. They are slimy in their dealings are capable of anything," he stated.

According to a source from the Mumbai Police, "The sex-trade angle was further being probed by a foreign agency and a database of Russian girls and girls from Eurasian countries with different passports are being monitored for frequent travel to India as Bollywood dancers. Their visas were arranged by Vipin Anand who claims to be a big Bollywood producer but has few records to his credits as per the IMDB Database.

"They are hired by Harry Anand as dancers to work in his music videos, which are widely available for viewing on Youtube," added another senior officer.

 

