

And a Child Shall Lead Them

Unfortunately, after the Greatest Generation saved the world from those wishing to be our masters, too many Conservative Baby Boomers forgot why my father's generation fought WWII. Time and complacency whitewashed our 1950s with a perfect preamble for financial puppeteers to twist the Marshall Plan into their journey to undo President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Economic Bill of Rights and New Deal for all Americans -- into the creation of an American master race.

Is it now more overhead camera shots, through snowy East Coast weather and foggy thinking -- a West Coast police helicopter flyover targeting a lite up fence jumper in a hoodie -- or is Trump's White House diminishing our vision, international stature, to void empathy?

Nonetheless, snatching civic duty from the jaws of 60's Dallas, Memphis and Los Angeles gun violence, our children have risen to the task of raising America out of the darkness of Cheney torture, NRA owned GOP and our 2016 elections. Knocking at the door of change in Washington, DC, NYC, Miami, Boston, St Paul, Atlanta and Detroit, our pathway to unity, civility and reason is again shimmering with promise.

Reined in by special elections and American judicial system, some golf, scapegoating Pentagon with military Transgender discrimination. Others elected to serve, elect to desert their responsibilities, before truth heard round the world, came to town from around the country.

With all due respect to all grieving parents of children lost to guns too easily accessible for violence -- the change we need, comes from Millennials saving Generation Z by registering Millennials to vote -- not in arming teachers, and certainly not in increasing school resource officers who handcuff and slam students to classroom floors.

If it weren't so tragic, the unmitigated gall of anyone running for president to salvage his morally bankrupt Brand, claiming GOP and his ICE pick care about DACA would bring laughter and tears closer together than ever before.

So, after chasing Congress off The Hill, Trump out of Washington and Wayne LaPierre and Dana Loesch off camera, what's next?

Do we demand greater transparent integrity from Facebook and all Social Media?

Do we increase the number of NRA members and GOP donors courageous enough to listen to those who inherit what Conservatives bequeath?

Do we reject religious hypocrisy, uniformed bigotry and political inaction spawned by ALEC & Koch Gerrymandering and Karl Rove GOP Red Mapping and roar, No More?!?

Will the golden silence of Emma Gonzalez seal our path forward -- to save America's life, in voting booths Tuesday 6 November 2018?

While the whole world watched, state and federal government, like NRA avarice, cowered off camera -- believing, like the past, passion would evaporate before the 18th hole.

It won't, but know this, while we cheer the speeches of students thrust by violence into #VoteThemOut, for the safety of an all-inclusive society -- the demons of death for profit are not limited to the NRA, Red State Governors, Congress or the Trump Administration.

This destructive culture resides in corporate offices of American Financial Institutions and Boardrooms beyond Wall Street's International Corporatism. It thrives on city streets, in suburban neighborhoods and the rust belt. It's Putin poisons embedded in our electoral process aided and abetted by Right Wing corrupted election computers -- feeding off the desperate for anything.

I'm a Baby Boomer and Veteran, who has for decades, longed for a resurrection of our 1960s spirit. Finally, The Torch has been passed to a New Generation -- again!

