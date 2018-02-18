- Advertisement -

The talk THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America, A Better World IS Possible, A Talk by Bob Avakian, was given shortly before the November demonstrations calling for the whole regime to go, and is--day by day--more relevant than ever. In it, Bob Avakian analyzes the deep roots and driving forces of Trump/Pence fascism and what must be done to stop it.

A wide-ranging Question and Answer session took place right after this talk by Bob Avakian, moderated by Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books, NYC and co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org.

Hear the most urgent questions of our day raised & explored by revolutionary Bob Avakian, author & architect of the New Communism. Part 1 of the Q&A addresses these questions:

What do you say to the late night comedians, the Stephen Colberts etc, who do some powerful exposure and ridicule but also run the risk of becoming like court jesters and, in this case, contributing to the normalization of fascism?

If successful in driving out, or forcing Trump to resign, who will step in to take the reins? What happens next? And are these replacements prepared to lead this entire diverse country and its military?

How is it possible to maintain a movement of that scale for a long period of time?

Q&A Part 1: THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In The Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist US: A Better World IS Possible from Revolution Books on Vimeo.



