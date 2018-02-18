Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Bob Avakian on What it Means to Sustain the Struggle to Drive Out the Trump/Pence Fascist Regime

The talk THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America, A Better World IS Possible, A Talk by Bob Avakian, was given shortly before the November demonstrations calling for the whole regime to go, and is--day by day--more relevant than ever. In it, Bob Avakian analyzes the deep roots and driving forces of Trump/Pence fascism and what must be done to stop it.

A wide-ranging Question and Answer session took place right after this talk by Bob Avakian, moderated by Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books, NYC and co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org.

Hear the most urgent questions of our day raised & explored by revolutionary Bob Avakian, author & architect of the New Communism. Part 1 of the Q&A addresses these questions:

  • What do you say to the late night comedians, the Stephen Colberts etc, who do some powerful exposure and ridicule but also run the risk of becoming like court jesters and, in this case, contributing to the normalization of fascism?
  • If successful in driving out, or forcing Trump to resign, who will step in to take the reins? What happens next? And are these replacements prepared to lead this entire diverse country and its military?
  • How is it possible to maintain a movement of that scale for a long period of time?

Q&A Part 1: THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In The Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist US: A Better World IS Possible from Revolution Books on Vimeo.

In the talk that preceded this Q&A session (available here), Bob Avakian (BA) dissects that the election of Donald Trump signals that we are being confronted and now ruled by a fascist regime. It examines why people voted for Trump and how things came to the point where we are confronting the real horror of a fascist America. Told briefly is the "longer story," the broader history that has led to this. BA drives home the importance of taking sustained, mass, defiant, nonviolent action to drive out the Trump/Pence regime, and he takes on the most common arguments against doing so.


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party
 

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

This is the first time I've listened to Avakian. I expected a very smooth speaker, considering that he has a cult-like following.


Frankly, he inserts "you know" into his speaking so much, it's hard to listen to him speak. I've interviewed about 350 people and none used "you know" as much as Avakian.



Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 4:22:53 PM

