Why is it the Democrats can only try to resolve this on the terms of the system and for that reason cannot offer any alternative that is in our interests, in the interests of humanity? Why are they determined to keep things within the established norms and acceptable limits?
Clip from a talk by Bob Avakian: THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In The Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America: A Better World IS Possible!The film of Avakian's new speech addresses the most urgent question of the day: how to understand, and what to do about, the threat to humanity itself posed by the Trump/Pence regime. This talk--from the most radical revolutionary on the planet--makes the case for massive, sustained nonviolent outpourings aimed at driving out the Trump/Pence Regime. It traces the roots of the regime--the deeper and more immediate causes of its rise to power. Full of substance, and heart, the talk is the most concise, compelling, evidence-based, and damning exploration of how the history of the U.S. has led to the coming to power of the Trump/Pence regime--and why it must, and can, be driven out.
