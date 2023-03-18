Blunting of AIDS epidemic: It's time for zero-complacency and stronger action

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Ending AIDS is possible only when Undetectable Equals Untransmittable becomes a reality for every person living with HIV AND Combination Prevention options are accessible for everyone globally

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



After over 42 years when HIV virus was first detected, the fight against AIDS has indeed come a long way. Ending AIDS by 2030 means that every person globally has access to full spectrum of combination prevention options to protect oneself from HIV, all people living with HIV know their status, receive lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, and remain virally suppressed. Science-proven fact that when HIV virus is at undetectable levels then it is untransmittable too, or "undetectable equals untransmittable" (U Equals U) needs to be a reality in life of every person living with HIV.

Are we at the milestone of blunting of AIDS epidemic?

"Globally by end of December 2021, new HIV infections reported every year have reduced by 54% since the peak in 1996. In 2021, 1.5 million people got newly infected with HIV, compared to 3.2 million people in 1996. Compared to 2010, annual new infection rate has declined by 32% since then (in 2010, 2.2 million people got newly infected with HIV). Since 2010, new HIV infections among children have declined by 52%, from 320,000 in 2010 to 160,000 in 2021," said Dr Ishwar Gilada, President of 14th National Conference of AIDS Society of India (ASICON 2023) and Governing Council member, International AIDS Society (IAS).

AIDS-related deaths have also declined by 68% in 2021 compared to the peak in 2004 (and by 52% since 2010). In 2021, around 650,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, compared to 2 million people in 2004 and 1.4 million people in 2010.

India too has bent the HIV curve but challenges remain

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).