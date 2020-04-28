Blue States overpay Taxes and Should withhold tham



Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell - getting fat off of Blue State generosity?

Senator Mitch McConnell has picked a fight over state public pensions badly supported, so he claims anyway, in Blue democratic states like those in the northeast and Illinois.

Fine. New York's Governor Cuomo has called him out on it. He should go further. He and the other northeast governors who get less than a dollar back from the federal government for every dollar they pay in, ought to pass a law that says they will simply not pay the difference. That means NY can save 9 cents of every dollar it "owes" in taxes.

When it's challenged in court, the defense would be lack of equal representation in Congress, which ought to be unconstitutional. Let the case meander up to the Supreme Court. By that time, the fiscal crisis will be over.

Let's see what Mitch McConnell, whose Kansas gets $2.41 for every $1.00 it sends to Washington, challenge that (Perhaps wisely, the governors of other red low population states have kept mum about the discrepancy, including deep red South Carolina, which gets nearly a whopping $8 for every $1 it sends to Washington). Let him be shown to be the Welfare King of the Senate for once.