Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 12/16/21

Blowjobs Yes, but Not Democracy or Environmental Destruction

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
New Jersey landlord to pay historic $4 5 million settlement in federal A New Jersey landlord will pay a historic $4.5 million settlement in a federal lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed susceptible ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Great News)   Details   DMCA

A landlord in Elizabeth NJ has to pay over $4 million in damages to tenants who he demanded sex from in return for lenience on rent payments or lease acceptance, the NYTimes reports. Joseph Centanni, 74, owner of about 20 buildings in North NJ,

"was arrested in March and charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. He was accused of coercing more than a dozen tenants into sex acts in exchange for "financial relief," according to the Union County prosecutor and the Elizabeth Police Department.

Apparently, when a tenant or prospective tenant would ask him for lenience, he'd drop his pants and demand a blowjob. Refusal would lead to eviction or rejection of the lease application. He treated females and males this way.

Apparently, the four million dollars is pocket change for Centanni, who had to sell all of his buildings and stop being a landlord as part of the federal court settlement.

Let's be clear. This is about power, to be more specific, power over. It's what power enables wealthy people to do. For about ten years I've been writing that it should be illegal to be a billionaire (No Billionaires series here.) I've argued that even the most well-meaning, benign billionaires have too much power. Over the years people have cited Bill Gates as an example of a good billionaire who is going to give away all his money. Now, scores, if not hundreds of millions of people consider him one of the most evil people on the planet. Light.

I've always called for the creation of laws that make it illegal to be or become a billionaire. When I learn of news like this, I start thinking that ultra wealth-- over $30 million is too much. Republican cult members call this socialism, communism, collectivism or worse. But I've asked anthropologists what indigenous peoples would do with tribe members who tried to control half the tribe's assets and the answer is uniform-- treat them as insane, ban them or kill them.

I'd lean towards the insanity approach myself.

When you learn of a landlord forcing dozens of people to get down on their knees to give him a blowjob (No, I'm not going to use nicer words. This is horrendous and sugar coating it is weak and wrong and only protects the offender.) I am outraged and disgusted and not really satisfied with the small fine he received. He should be put in jail for the rest of his life-- where the inmates have full knowledge of his crimes. I'm guessing most people are similarly outraged.

Yet attackers of Democracy and people who protect polluters-- i.e., a majority of the US Senate, including Manchine and Sinema-- are totally free to continue to perpetrate their evil. Corporate heads, lobbyists, the employees who build the pipelines, the coal plants, the fascist operatives, like Proud Boys, Three Percenters and the like who support fascist, anti-democratic thug rule are let off scot-free, unless they get caught doing the worst.

When you see a millionaire abusing his power sexually, and you feel outrage, be sure to expand your consciousness of the other outrages that are going on, in full view for all to see, that are also horrible. We need to start prosecuting these people and creating laws and policies that prevent them from having the power to perpetrate the terrible things they do in the name of wealth and capitalism.

Just to be clear, Centanni has accepted the terms the Federal Judge decreed, but did not admit guilt. He's being punished anyway. This shows that the people threatening Democracy and or Earth's ecosystem do not have to be found guilty. They can be offered plea deals that will take away their power. The NYTimes reports, "Mr. Centanni was arrested again in July and now faces 35 charges related to accusations from 20 people between 22 and 61 years old." So there is still the possibility that this despicable monster Centanni could face more severe justice. I hope so.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 1 fan, 809 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

While I certainly agree that Centanni is guilty of atrocious crimes against vulnerable people, using that as the basis of a rant against billionaires is stretching the story.

When you wrote "We need to start prosecuting these people and creating laws and policies that prevent them from having the power to perpetrate the terrible things they do in the name of wealth and capitalism.", were you seriously lobbying for more laws? Legislation is a blunt instrument. Don't we already have enough problems with consistent and fair application of the enormous body of existing laws?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 at 10:55:16 AM

