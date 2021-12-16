Blowjobs Yes, but Not Democracy or Environmental Destruction



New Jersey landlord to pay historic $4 5 million settlement in federal A New Jersey landlord will pay a historic $4.5 million settlement in a federal lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed susceptible ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Great News) Details DMCA



A landlord in Elizabeth NJ has to pay over $4 million in damages to tenants who he demanded sex from in return for lenience on rent payments or lease acceptance, the NYTimes reports. Joseph Centanni, 74, owner of about 20 buildings in North NJ,

"was arrested in March and charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. He was accused of coercing more than a dozen tenants into sex acts in exchange for "financial relief," according to the Union County prosecutor and the Elizabeth Police Department.

Apparently, when a tenant or prospective tenant would ask him for lenience, he'd drop his pants and demand a blowjob. Refusal would lead to eviction or rejection of the lease application. He treated females and males this way.

Apparently, the four million dollars is pocket change for Centanni, who had to sell all of his buildings and stop being a landlord as part of the federal court settlement.

Let's be clear. This is about power, to be more specific, power over. It's what power enables wealthy people to do. For about ten years I've been writing that it should be illegal to be a billionaire (No Billionaires series here.) I've argued that even the most well-meaning, benign billionaires have too much power. Over the years people have cited Bill Gates as an example of a good billionaire who is going to give away all his money. Now, scores, if not hundreds of millions of people consider him one of the most evil people on the planet. Light.

I've always called for the creation of laws that make it illegal to be or become a billionaire. When I learn of news like this, I start thinking that ultra wealth-- over $30 million is too much. Republican cult members call this socialism, communism, collectivism or worse. But I've asked anthropologists what indigenous peoples would do with tribe members who tried to control half the tribe's assets and the answer is uniform-- treat them as insane, ban them or kill them.

I'd lean towards the insanity approach myself.

When you learn of a landlord forcing dozens of people to get down on their knees to give him a blowjob (No, I'm not going to use nicer words. This is horrendous and sugar coating it is weak and wrong and only protects the offender.) I am outraged and disgusted and not really satisfied with the small fine he received. He should be put in jail for the rest of his life-- where the inmates have full knowledge of his crimes. I'm guessing most people are similarly outraged.

Yet attackers of Democracy and people who protect polluters-- i.e., a majority of the US Senate, including Manchine and Sinema-- are totally free to continue to perpetrate their evil. Corporate heads, lobbyists, the employees who build the pipelines, the coal plants, the fascist operatives, like Proud Boys, Three Percenters and the like who support fascist, anti-democratic thug rule are let off scot-free, unless they get caught doing the worst.

When you see a millionaire abusing his power sexually, and you feel outrage, be sure to expand your consciousness of the other outrages that are going on, in full view for all to see, that are also horrible. We need to start prosecuting these people and creating laws and policies that prevent them from having the power to perpetrate the terrible things they do in the name of wealth and capitalism.