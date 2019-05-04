 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Blithering Idiots Express Fear That Putin Will Rig 2020 Election For Trump

7 comments
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

Donald Trump vs Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump vs Vladimir Putin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Venezuela Comunica)   Details   DMCA
"Putin" is the number one USA trend on Twitter as of this writing, which is always a reliable sign that something very stupid is happening in American media.

"Putin" is once again the hysterical shrieking buzzword of the day because Donald Trump openly boasted at a press conference of having had an hour-long phone call with the Russian president, in which he claims the two leaders discussed nuclear de-escalation, Venezuela, North Korea, and the discredited "collusion" narrative. When asked whether he'd told Putin not to meddle in the 2020 US elections, Trump replied, "We didn't discuss that."

"Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia," the president tweeted. "As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing. We discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the 'Russian Hoax.' Very productive talk!"

Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing....

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

So of course everyone is now in garment-rending apocalyptic DEFCON 1 catastrophe mode.

"It bears repeating: We have been given no indication that Trump or his re-election campaign will hesitate to take advantage of Russian help again in 2020, in whatever form it might take," warned the Wall Street Journal's Dustin Volz.

"President Trump today continues to belittle Russian election interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as continued election interference," CNN's Jake Tapper solemnly warned today. "The president went on to tell reporters later that he did not tell Putin to stop engaging in election interference which remains, according to Trump's own top national security officials, a continuing threat to the United States. Based on the president's public statements, and apparently his private one with Vladimir Putin, the man who led and continues to lead cyber-attacks on the United States, the president's more concerned with underlining that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to find sufficient evidence that any member of his team was involved in criminal conspiracy with Russia."

"The simple fact is this: Trump remains -- despite all available evidence -- a skeptic about both Russia's past attempts at interference in the 2016 election and, therefore, the country's attempts to target future elections," warns CNN's Cris Cillizza. "That skepticism could have far reaching consequences when it comes to just how much (or little) the administration prioritizes dealing with these threats from foreign powers heading into the 2020 election. And that is a truly scary reality."

"The 2020 campaign is already in full swing and Trump just told Putin, the man behind the most serious cyber attack on our democracy ever, that he believes it was all a hoax," tweeted Congressman and virulent Russiagater Adam Schiff. "Once again, he betrays our national security and for what? Nothing more than his own vanity and delusion."

"Exactly what Putin wanted and expected," tweeted MSNBC's Clint Watts. "This is why Russia backed Trump, elevate politicians to achieve what Russia wants -- to subvert and weaken democracy, surrender the world to authoritarians, like the Kremlin."

Exactly what Putin wanted and expected. This is why Russia backed Trump, elevate politicians to achieve what Russia wants -- to subvert and weaken democracy, surrender the world to authoritarians, like the Kremlin https://t.co/WVyMhSyFjY

Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) May 3, 2019

So the narrative in mainstream liberal circles today is that Putin is going to interfere in the 2020 elections, and, because that interference will surely advantage Trump, there will be no resistance to that interference.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
  New Content

"Only blithering idiots believe this narrative."


A large percentage of the voting public would fall into that category. This is a product of MSM's gaslighting. Criminal.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:44:21 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

See Josh Mittledorf's article on how to counter msm lies

click here

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:04:32 PM

Author 0
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)
  New Content

Naw. It's Democratic Party leadership and allied media who are going to hand the 2020 election to Trump. They'll do it by:

(1) hamstringing and blackballing any Democratic candidate to the left of "Corporate Joe" Biden (again);

(2) rigging the primaries and the convention (again); and

(3) flogging the bogus "Russian Weapons of Mass Rigging" horse until it can be served as steak tartare at Le Diplomate (new!), instead of offering a genuinely appealing alternative to Trumpist Republicanism (again).

And you know what? The plutocratic oligarchs behind both parties will be perfectly happy with the outcome.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:40:01 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

I posted this as a link long ago. I encourage every American to watch it click here

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:21:51 PM

Author 0
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)
  New Content

BRAVA! Well said! i come and read your articles and others - and the thoughts of other commenters. It's articles like this where rational minds (for the most part) prevail. I feel a teensy bit saner in a propagandized swirl of madness and ignorance when I read some of the journalism on OpEd.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 12:43:32 AM

Author 0
kappie

Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010)
  New Content

Trump is not a skeptic about russian interference in our elections he is just smart enough to not admit it.Just like the overt racism in trumps rhetoric which he doesn't acknowledge.this is the reason herr trump refuses to do anything about it and yes it will happen again next election

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:57:45 PM

Author 0
Poor old Dirt farmer

Author 78693

(Member since May 1, 2012)
  New Content

The dnc leadership would much rather have trumpenstein than a true progressive Scam of the duopoly.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:53:00 PM

Author 0
