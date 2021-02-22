 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Blackwater tried to topple UN-backed Libyan govt: UN report

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Erik Prince, the founder of security firm Blackwater, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by supporting Libyan rebel general Khalifa Haftar against the legitimate government, Anadolu News Agency quoted a confidential U.N. report as saying.

According to the report, delivered to the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), Blackwater tried twice to overthrow the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in 2019.

The confidential report to the Security Council stated that Prince sent foreign mercenaries and weapons to support Haftar against the GNA based in Tripoli. The mercenaries planned to form a team aimed at tracking down Libyan leaders and assassinating them, the report said.

Last December, the then-U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to four U.S. security contractors who worked for Blackwater and were convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007.

The four U.S. security contractors opened unprovoked fire on the crowded square in 2007 in an incident that left at least 14 civilians dead - though Iraqi authorities put the toll as high as 17 - while wounding dozens more and deeply souring U.S.-Iraqi relations.

The Blackwater firm, whose name has since changed, was founded by former Navy SEAL Prince, who is also the brother of Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary under Trump.

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of Libyan leader Colonel Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A new interim executive for the country was chosen Feb. 5 by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland, comprising 75 participants selected by the U.N. to represent a broad cross-section of society.

The country has in recent years been split between a Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and an eastern-based administration, backed by General Haftar, who has faced charges of war crimes.

Trump-Hafter phone talk

President Trump in 2019 praised General Haftar for his role in, what he called, "fighting terrorism" in Libya.

In April 2019, President Donald Trump spoke with Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, praising his role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's vast oil resources even as Haftar's troops continue their offensive against the UN- and US-backed government in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, according to CNN.

Trump "recognized Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system," the White House said Friday, April 19, 2019, in its official readout of the call.

The statement made no mention of Haftar's offensive on Tripoli, and Trump's praise for the rogue Libyan general signals a departure from previous administration statements condemning Haftar's march on the capital, CNN pointed out.

Asked about the Trump-Haftar call, acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan said that the Pentagon "and the executive branch are well aligned on Libya," while emphasizing that "a military solution is not what Libya needs" when asked if the US backed Haftar's assault on Tripoli, according to CNN report.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 