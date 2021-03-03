Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 6 of 10 Sonnet: Null Arbor

Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 6 of 10:

Sonnet: In the Null Arbor

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Deep in the Null Arbor there are no trees --

not even the mighty coast-to-coast gum,

with their trippy fallen honkey nut seeds,

but there is one old tree that people come

from many mad miles, east-west, to dance around,

known in old legend as the Cunny Tree,

rare and esoteric and wonderbound --

reeks of polymorphous perversity.

Freud would've had a field day with its fruit,

strewn not far, crenellations all glissy,

good eatn,' if you have a taste to suit,

union jack flags for leaves, wind-blown, prissy.

You may think twice about eating a peach --

the pits, the fuzz -- but Cunny gives new hope,

soft feral moans within succulent reach,

you'll fight no more, and go all rope-a-dope.

Blackfellas watch from dream trees and yell, "C*nt,"

and get back a high-strung One Nation grunt.