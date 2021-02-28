Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 4 of 10: From the Dark Ages to the 'Enwhitenment'

National Sorry Day , Australia 2015, .Sorry Song. to Stolen Generations
Poem #4: From the Dark Ages to the 'Enwhitenment'
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Well, God knows Michael Jackson tried to moon
walk and slide right out of his crazy skin,
he couldn't handle being Black in the end,
a genius on par with Fred Astaire -- "Hey, coon,"
they hollered anyway. And Letterman
mocked the chair in "Billie Jean" (he meant child),
and mocked his happy feet -- the insults piled
high, he promised to be a better man
to the "Man in the Mirror," and grew white
and whiter, like an ad for Clorox bleach
screaming get me out of me, I beseech,
and perished in a Never Land of night.
In the end, even Blacks lined up to kill
his dual nature; he died a cheap thrill.
.
Down Under there were 'rabbit proof fences'
to keep children in, 1500 miles,
a great wall of barbed wire. And white smiles
that promised a better life. Pretenses
that saw in the "half-castes" veneration --
the light of white in black jack-o'-lanterns,
ignis fatuus in dead soul patterns
that became the Stolen Generation.
Caucasians eager to take back the night
they had their way with Blackfella's women,
and let their glowy worm sperms go a-swimmin,
cart off the evidence, might is right.
It would be nice to say that things have changed,
no more kidnappings, but they're still deranged.
.
Anyway, it got worse, in the Black book
Benang: From the Heart by Kim Scott, wherein
there was heaps of rape and lots of queerin.
Harley, "the First White Man Born" has a look
in the mirror, product of weeding out
the Blackfella genes over multi-gens,
and searches for some sign, his face real tense,
as if he'd been uprooted, and lo! no doubt,
there it is -- the one place left to remind
him of his core being before they meddled,
the white smile wiping place now unsettled:
the negroid pucker hole of his behind.
And thus it is and thus it shall remain --
the streak in the white dacks, the human stain.