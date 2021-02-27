Aboriginal Rock Art
Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 3 of 10: Dream Time Fantasy
by John Kendall Hawkins
(A)
Somewhere out there is a cave with my name,
acid-etched in stone, and lit by torches
and piss-christ lanterns that carry the shame
of the Golden Ruler's postmod horses
galloping towards us, the second coming
of transhumanization and dreamlight
out of the mad chaos of stars tumbling
into the grave horror of being white.
It's a Guernica dream and represents
the ineluctable pathway of our screams
when faced with the epiphanal sixth sense
and see that we are the sum of our memes.
Holographic collages, collisions
make up the caves of my torchlit visions.
(B)
In the heart of Australia there are fissions,
forests that erupt out of the sandy
Simpson, midday when noone is looking,
and beasts out of Lovecraft with eye lesions
come hungry for roos they cull like candy,
and Holocene glaciers are so fooking
grand and slow they frustrate time out of time
and the wind so hot has weight and will whisper
songs of Then through golden didgeridoos.
But, now, the Black man is diss-possessed, his crime
65,000 years. Lo, a CRISPR
will free his genes. Finally, some good news!
The white man with lesions and blond sandy hair
will splice him up some ill dinkums and fair.
(C)
In the naked, ancient dreamtime we share
to the sound of winsome didgeridoos,
lit by bowls of genius goldfish, we fuse
our wisdom -- hologram time -- disappear
into interlaced visions, lost between
the Pinnacles as between game pieces
or continents drifting, fractured voices
of gods moving from phoneme to phoneme.
The real reconciliation we seek
takes place in the cosmic dissolution
of material and mind's confusion,
the fulfilling emptiness within reach --
the black and white and neither paradigm,
the star-bone desert at the end of time.