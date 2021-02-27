 
 
Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 3 of 10: Dream Time Fantasy

Aboriginal Rock Art
Aboriginal Rock Art
Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 3 of 10: Dream Time Fantasy

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

(A)

Somewhere out there is a cave with my name,

acid-etched in stone, and lit by torches

and piss-christ lanterns that carry the shame

of the Golden Ruler's postmod horses

galloping towards us, the second coming

of transhumanization and dreamlight

out of the mad chaos of stars tumbling

into the grave horror of being white.

It's a Guernica dream and represents

the ineluctable pathway of our screams

when faced with the epiphanal sixth sense

and see that we are the sum of our memes.

Holographic collages, collisions

make up the caves of my torchlit visions.


.

(B)

In the heart of Australia there are fissions,

forests that erupt out of the sandy

Simpson, midday when noone is looking,

and beasts out of Lovecraft with eye lesions

come hungry for roos they cull like candy,

and Holocene glaciers are so fooking

grand and slow they frustrate time out of time

and the wind so hot has weight and will whisper

songs of Then through golden didgeridoos.

But, now, the Black man is diss-possessed, his crime

65,000 years. Lo, a CRISPR

will free his genes. Finally, some good news!

The white man with lesions and blond sandy hair

will splice him up some ill dinkums and fair.


.

(C)

In the naked, ancient dreamtime we share

to the sound of winsome didgeridoos,

lit by bowls of genius goldfish, we fuse

our wisdom -- hologram time -- disappear

into interlaced visions, lost between

the Pinnacles as between game pieces

or continents drifting, fractured voices

of gods moving from phoneme to phoneme.

The real reconciliation we seek

takes place in the cosmic dissolution

of material and mind's confusion,

the fulfilling emptiness within reach --

the black and white and neither paradigm,

the star-bone desert at the end of time.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

