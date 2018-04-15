Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Black men arrested @ Starbucks for trespassing? Am I next? (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/15/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

While sitting in my second office, Starbucks, I got the following tweet from a dear friend. "@EgbertoWillies Here's one to look into involving your favorite workplace." Two black guys peacefully sitting down in a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested after an employee apparently called the police because they hadn't ordered anything.

A Philadelphia Starbucks joins the ranks of public entities 'torturing' black men?

The story is simple. Like other human beings, a couple of black guys sit down in a Starbucks waiting for a friend. At the time they did not order anything. Of course, anyone frequenting the store knows many people come in and sit to cool off, warm up, or merely to use the free wifi.

Starbucks has the right to ask anyone to leave their premises. But for obvious reasons they don't. Most people are eventual patrons anyway. Apparently this time, an employee singled out two black men as nonpurchasing trespassers and called the cops. A simple incident escalated to an arrest.

What I think is most disconcerting is most of Starbucks patrons just watched. One white guy stood up to call out injustice as Starbucks, and most of their patrons observed two black men demeaned and abused for just being.

- Advertisement -

Starbucks has since released an apology on Twitter.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers and are disappointed this led to an arrest. We take these matters seriously and clearly have more work to do when it comes to how we handle incidents in our stores. We are reviewing our policies and will continue to engage with the community and the police department to try to ensure these types of situations never happen in any of our stores.

The two black men arrested were released without any charges of trespassing or any other. But they had to endure a disruption in their lives for just being who they are.

- Advertisement -

I am a very frequent patron of Starbucks. In fact, I am there virtually seven days a week, several times a day for several hours a day. I do most of my blogging there. Many stories I write are from interactions with folks there. At my stores here in Kingwood, the baristas are kind and friendly with me all of the times.

No one has disrespected me at any Starbucks throughout Texas, DC, California, Washington, and other states to date. In fact, the opposite is true. But I can't remember ever going to the store without purchasing. It does make one wonder what it would be like if my first presence were that of a non-patron.

The question was rhetorical. Employees of any corporation reflect society as a whole. I attempted to make that point in an article titled "Our police is but the reflection of our alter ego" for those who think there is something special about police officers that should give them more dignity than the population at large. The reality is that it is all about policy. It is incumbent on companies to have strict policies that affirmatively protect all against discriminatory practices. One cannot control peoples' hearts, but a company can and must control their behavior from negatively affecting others.

I will give Starbucks, the corporation, the benefit of the doubt until I see how they resolve this. The employee who called the police must get his due, discipline at least, fired at best to make the point that discrimination is intolerable at Starbucks. Likewise, they must use this incident to expose the behavior of the cops. They must use their platform to highlight this dual injustice that is systemic. A Progressive company like Starbucks can afford to do no less.

(h/t Melissa DePino, HuffPost)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 