Black History Month Poem: The Black Sun Balloon Is Rising, Prick It

O, the humanity! when the Nazi balloon
was shottendownski from overcast Jersey skies
back in 37, sieg Nazis on the rise.
Was it the work of some peashootin Juden goon
who foresaw the defenestration of the Jews,
known as Kristallnacht, just a measly year later,
Brown Shirts and Good Germans, standing round, pigeon coos,
reading about Wagner in Der Tag Hornbläster?
O the humanity. To see balloons shot down
full of such precious compartmentalized hot air --
for what? Posturing? To make our ramparts flag frown,
as all the reactionaries pull out their hair?
The Black Sun flag, rising, looks like a swastika,
fleet and needing ritalin, chasing a n*ggah.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).