I'll bet I can make a basket with these you said

pointing to the bittersweet that were growing

in the least likely places sending tendrils

ahead of their shiny leaves reaching crazily

with no particular goal in sight

Later in the day I met you returning from a walk

You were holding a green basket you had made

from the bittersweet you had managed to tame

You made it look so simple

turning the word basket into a basket

momentarily giving me to wonder

what other words might be waiting

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.



