BitCoin, 5G and Robotics - Endgame

A couple articles ago, I speculated that the 'mining', which is the base of many crypto currencies, may very well be the slave processing the data for the controllers for 'rewards' thath can be manipulated to bring about a form of acceptance for the transition to a digital currency system and the end of cash.

I speculated that they were killing two birds with one stone and now I will take that a little further. I will incorporate the 5G system that is coming to a neighborhood near you soon (like it or not), and the advancements in robotics, specifically in the areas of security, defense and policing.

The cute and cuddly versions of robots: the caregivers, shopping assistants, newly accepted citizens and the rest are not the only forms of robotics in the works. There is no denying that the military is salivating at the prospect of a robot soldier nor that the security industry would welcome the same in the form of robot police. Remember that these do not necessarily have to take a 'humanoid' form so flying and driving machines are but a couple to mention among the multitude of tracking, surveillance and control tools that are continually being developed.

Humans certainly are proficient at developing tools of war and oppression. By now you must have heard about the robot security guards around silicon valley (scaring homeless people) or other 'robot police' around the world. There are always articles about the latest in robot soldier development and advancement in autonomous technology; from cars to drones and that phone in your hand, the robots are here.

Robots are here and they will need to communicate with the 'hive' and possible even charge themselves (IBM was working on wireless power in 2004 when I was working for them) once they are ready to be released so enter the 5G grid where the FCC chairman proclaims, "If it can be connected, it will be connected", which could taken as a warning, that one day we shall all be 'connected' and tells us that it will be everywhere. I don't think they're telling us everything, do you?

It would be safe to assume that the ultra-fast communications are ready for real-time processing of live data streams, which are sure to include audio, video, facial and plate recognition, surveillance and tracking; where they will pinpoint rather than triangulate your location. We already hear about the active denial system assumed to be built into 5G. That the dishwashers and other household connected goods will spy and record all sorts of data including audio and video. Smart cars, phones, TVs, speakers; all listening, tracking, watching and relaying data back to the controllers.

That's but a glimpse of the stuff one can find on the Internet or can already purchase (sold to you with a smile) but what about all the stuff we don't hear about?

You know what I'm talking about: the hush-hush, top secret, dark black ops that don't 'officially' exist nor are funded on the books (wink wink). The many speculations of alien technologies being hidden away and the like. We used to say that whatever is 'presented' to the public (or shown once and disappears) is 20 years behind compared to the stuff they have hidden away. What if that is true?

Imagine if you will the Achilles heel of the current paradigm of control; the human factor. As inhuman as some may tend to seem, the current police and soldier are still our fellow humans and therefore are susceptible to compassion, restraint, morals, ethics, consideration, mercy, empathy; all the things one wants in those of the population charged with defending freedoms while being armed.

I know that there have been many instances showcased over the years of police corruption and brutality and perhaps that is also a way to get the mind used to the idea of a 'better police' that are incapable of corruption or of pursuing their own self interest; Problem-Reaction-Solution.

As I write this there are plenty of articles and videos that talk about this; here are a couple: Are robot cops the future of efficient, bias-free policing? and (search: Robots Will Soon Be Punishing Humans: Ford Files Patent For Robotic Police Cars) - Notice that it is already being 'sold' as a potential good thing and 'cool' in the first link (MSM).

As it will become 'normalized', people will excuse it away as "that's just the way it is" and it will be "business as usual" for the majority as they won't even realize the robot police state forming around them until it is too late (they already don't see it in its human form).

I have said it before and will continue to state it: Once the human factor is removed from our collective 'policing', it is game over.

Once this milestone has been achieved by the rulers, other agendas, such as those found on the Georgia Guide Stones, are free to begin. Sure there will be opposition from the people but they will no longer be afraid of mutiny from their 'order followers' and that has always been their greatest fear.

If you haven't seen the Slaughterbots video, I include a link, for although it is also speculative, it is the scariest thing I have every seen.

Now how I began this article (see how easy it is to get lost)?

I am simply a man which wants to think but is thwarted at every turn.

