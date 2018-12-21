 
 
Birthing the New Paradigm

By       Message Fred Burks       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

The Earth is now like a womb about to give birth. The planet is going through the difficult birth pangs of a mother in labor. Yet something glorious awaits us just on the other side. We can all play a part in this sacred birthing process. We all can be midwives to the process of creation that happens in every sacred moment of this eternal now. When we choose to be as conscious as possible of all parts of ourselves and the world around us, we can't help but come together in greater harmony and integration, even as we honor and celebrate the uniqueness of each one of us.

The old hierarchical structures are crumbling even as you read this. The old static forms are being transformed into more fluid concepts based in clear intention and spontaneity. Those who need security in the midst of chaos will increasingly find it only in clarity of intention. Those who have moved beyond the need for security will soar on the wings of fluid intention and creativity. Pay attention to the intention and relax the need for form and structure. Creative chaos heals us and our world by disintegrating rigid structures which no longer serve the awakened individual, thus creating the space for a greater harmony and reintegration.

The old paradigm is based on a top-down hierarchy with the leader at the top given power to protect and control those below. Yet to reach the top, the leaders are often ruthless and unwavering in their quest for power. Those at the top realize that by keeping those below in fear, they can continually reinforce a collective consensus whereby the group surrenders personal power to those at the top in exchange for safety. In the new paradigm, however, each individual is a co-equal creator of any groups to which they belong, and in fact co-equal creators of their own reality. Each individual plays their own unique and necessary role. We are gradually shifting to a state where we are each involved in a continual process of co-creating our reality together, with a much deeper awareness of the beautiful divinity inherent within every one of us.

The old paradigm reinforces the hierarchical model where one individual is seen at the top of the hierarchy, whether as a guru, a president, or a dictator, and all below to some degree give up their power to those above them in the hierarchy. The less we pay attention to the fear mongering coming down from on high and celebrate the beauty and power we have in our own personal lives, the more we empower all of us to join in birthing the new paradigm. I'm excited to play my vital role in this birth process, where we all get to learn and grow together by inspiring each other to explore and expand as a collective. In this new paradigm, we leave no one behind, and we embrace both our own individual divinity and the infinite potential which lies within every one of us. It's in every one of us!!!

-- Fred Burks

The next Buddha will not take the form of an individual. The next Buddha will take the form of a community; a community practicing understanding and loving kindness, a community practicing mindful living. This may be the most important thing we can do for the survival of the Earth. ~~ Thich Naht Hanh

Our deepest fears are the dragons that guard our greatest treasures. ~~ inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke

 

Before resigning from the US State Department in 2004 due to excessive secrecy demands, Fred Burks served for many years as a language interpreter for presidents and other dignitaries. He interpreted for Bush, Clinton, Gore, Cheney, and many other (more...)
 

