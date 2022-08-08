Billy, Don't Be An Anti-Hero



Blue Man Group

If you think long Covid's bad, try long hate.

In America, starter kits from birth

include the evil neo-Viking Russians

and, at home, Billy Cobham's percussions,

which some whites can't abide, stand round in mirth;

Me, myself, I like Miles and the cool Birth.

The Mighty Whiteys have picked up their drums

and call their deluge of sound, Climate Change,

full of gratuitous honky violence

played out in knees-to-necks pig compliance;

I see them everywhere home on de range,

a drained Blue Man Group beating their own bums.

It's a long way from John McLaughlinville

and everything's riding on Billy's fill.