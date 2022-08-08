Billy, Don't Be An Anti-Hero

If you think long Covid's bad, try long hate.
In America, starter kits from birth
include the evil neo-Viking Russians
and, at home, Billy Cobham's percussions,
which some whites can't abide, stand round in mirth;
Me, myself, I like Miles and the cool Birth.
The Mighty Whiteys have picked up their drums
and call their deluge of sound, Climate Change,
full of gratuitous honky violence
played out in knees-to-necks pig compliance;
I see them everywhere home on de range,
a drained Blue Man Group beating their own bums.
It's a long way from John McLaughlinville
and everything's riding on Billy's fill.