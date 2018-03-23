Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Billionaires Won't Save the World, Just Look at Elon Musk

By       Message Sam Pizzigati       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/23/18

Author 15430
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Counterpunch

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Elon Musk {MID-269471}
File:Elon Musk
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Will Mars save humanity? Or will our savior be billionaire Elon Musk?

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, humbly believes we don't have to choose. Mars will save us, he promises, and Musk himself will engineer this Mars miracle.

In 2019, Musk claims, SpaceX will start making short trips to Mars. By the early 2020s, his company will begin colonizing the Red Planet with a human population.

- Advertisement -

Why this feverish haste to set foot on interplanetary terra firma?

Musk sees a new "dark age" descending on our precious Earth. Another world war -- or some environmental collapse -- appears likely to threaten us with extinction, he fears.

Mars strikes Musk as our ideal refuge, the place where humankind will heroically regroup and eventually "bring human civilization back" to our mother planet.

- Advertisement -

And we can even have some fun in the process. The Mars colony that Musk envisions will have everything from iron foundries to "pizza joints and nightclubs."

"Mars," he quips, "should really have great bars."

Reporters have become accustomed to this sort of visionary whimsy from Musk. The billionaire, In These Times says, has crafted his image as "a quirky and slightly off-kilter playboy genius inventor capable of conquering everything from outer space to the climate crisis with the sheer force of his imagination."

This carefully cultivated image has proven extraordinarily lucrative.

Investors now value Tesla, his 15-year-old car company, at around $60 billion -- not bad, note Wall Street watchdogs Pam and Russ Martens, for a firm that "lost almost $2 billion last year and has never delivered an annual profit to shareholders."

But Musk remains supremely confident that his enterprise on Mars will take root and prosper. He's betting a good chunk of his fortune on that.

- Advertisement -

Or rather, he's betting a good chunk of taxpayers' fortune.

Musk owes his billions, as commentator Kate Aronoff points out, to the billions in direct taxpayer subsidies his companies have received over the years -- and the billions more in taxpayer-funded research into rocket technology and other high-tech fields of knowledge.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Veteran labor journalist and Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow Sam Pizzigati co-edits Inequality.org, the Institute's weekly newsletter on our great divides. He also contributes a regular column to OtherWords, the IPS national nonprofit editorial service.

Sam, now retired from the labor movement, spent two decades directing the publishing program at America's largest union, the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Stop a Tax Plan Rigged for the Rich

The Flacks for Plutocrats Need a New Analogy

Trump's "Reform" Tilts Tax Code to Favor the Rich

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 