 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Billionaires Threaten a Hostile Takeover of the Catholic Church

By       Message Mike Rivage-Seul       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment, 2 series

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/17/19

Author 47372
Become a Fan
  (46 fans)

(Image by gotquestions.org)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
strong>

Readings for 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time: JER 17:5-8; PS 1: 1-5; I COR 15: 12, 16-20; LK 6: 17, 20-21;

There's a plot going on to neutralize Pope Francis. Even worse, it's about neutralizing Jesus and his "preferential option for the poor" that has dominated our liturgical readings for the past several weeks.

This week's readings are no exception. In fact, in today's Gospel selection, that option for the poor receives its starkest expression so far. There, Luke the evangelist has Jesus say clearly that the poor are the object of God's special favor, while the rich are not. In Luke's version of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus speaks frankly: "You poor are blessed." He tells the rich just as clearly, "you are cursed." And he does so for no other apparent reason than that the objects of Jesus' blessing and cursing are poor and rich respectively.

- Advertisement -

Before I get to that, let me say a word about the plot I just mentioned.

What I'm talking about was reported in January's Sojourner's Magazine - the progressive Christian Evangelical monthly published by Jim Wallis. It all appeared there in a piece authored by Tom Roberts, the executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter. The article was entitled "How Right-Wing Billionaires Are Attempting a Hostile Takeover of the Catholic Church."

There, Roberts described an aggressive project to establish what I would call an ecclesiastical "shadow administration" bent on usurping the authority of the church's U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The undertaking is "financed by the Koch brothers, by Domino Pizza founder Thomas Monaghan, and a slew of other billionaires linked to the Knights of Columbus and conservative Catholic Cardinals - all of whom enjoy favor with Breitbart's Steve Bannon and the Trump administration.

- Advertisement -

Seeking to replicate the rise of the Evangelical right in the 1980s, the group advocates a Catholic version of the prosperity gospel described by Roberts as "a hybrid of traditional pieties wrapped in American-style excess and positioned most conspicuously in service of free-market capitalism." It is ". . . 'in your face Catholicism' . . . often expressed amid multi-course meals followed by wine and cigar receptions, private cocktail parties for the especially privileged, traditional Catholic devotionals, Mass said in Latin for those so inclined, 'patriotic rosary' sessions that include readings from George Washington and Robert E. Lee, and the occasional break for a round of golf."

Doctrinally, the goal is to bury more deeply than ever what many have called "the best kept secret of the Catholic Church," viz. its progressive social teachings. Since Pope Leo XIII's 1891 encyclical, Rerum Novarum, those teachings have repeatedly criticized the abuses of both capitalism and socialism while advocating workers' rights, labor unions, fair wages, social security, and (especially with Pope Francis) care for the earth in the face of human-caused climate chaos.

The billionaire cabal in question finds especially offensive not just Francis' emphasis on social justice themes, but the 1983 pastoral by the USCCB questioning the morality of modern warfare and of nuclear weapons. They resent above all the bishops' 1986 letter entitled "Economic Justice for All" which disagreed specifically with the economic policies of the group's great hero, Ronald Reagan.

In place of such teachings, the billionaires in question think that the Catholic social narrative should focus exclusively on sexual issues: abortion, contraception, gay rights, and the rights of divorced and remarried people within the Catholic Church. They want the church to be more celebratory of individualism, entrepreneurship, and of free market fixes for society's problems. Their goal is to shrink government in general and diminish its services to the poor and marginalized in particular.

Doesn't that sound completely like the Republican agenda?

And with the Catholic Church currently weakened and reeling from its sex-abuse scandals, the billionaire conspirators are convinced that the time is completely ripe for their hostile takeover.

- Advertisement -

But could anything be further from the teachings of Jesus which a few weeks ago, our Gospel reading summarized as "good news to the poor?"

There, Jesus announced his program with the following words: "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord."

This was a proclamation of a new order (what Jesus called "the Kingdom of God") directed towards improving the lot of the poor, the imprisoned, the ill and oppressed. It was the proclamation of the Jewish "Jubilee Year," where debts would be forgiven, slaves freed, and wealth redistributed.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

On the Brink of Apocalypse: Lock Him Up (and Obama & Hillary too) (Article) (# of views) 12/02/2018
Synagogue Terrorist, Robert Bowers, Tried to Kill the God of Moses and Jesus (Article) (# of views) 11/04/2018
Hondurans "Crossing Over" into the United States Are Today's "Hebrews": They Are God's Chosen People! (Article) (# of views) 10/28/2018
View All 87 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"
Total Views for the Series: 131520   

Series: "Marianne Williamson for President"

President Marianne Williamson?? Yes, That Miracle Can Happen! (Article) (# of views) 02/10/2019
View All 2 Articles in "Marianne Williamson for President"
Total Views for the Series: 2276   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 46 fans, 239 articles, 798 comments, 3 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate who says clearly that the wisdom of the world is 180 degrees opposed to the Wisdom of Jesus.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 9:18:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 