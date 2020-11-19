 
 
General News

Bill Would Let People Sue Abusive Government Agents

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)

A Florida legislator wants to make it easier for victims of police abuse to sue.

The legislation, by newly elected state Senator Shevrin Jones, would change the qualified immunity law. The law makes it very difficult to sue police officers accused of abusive behavior, according to an article in Florida Politics. Jones will introduce his proposal in the 2021 legislative session.

"The modern qualified immunity doctrine stems from a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case ," the publication reports.

" But opponents have pointed out the doctrine has served as a significant roadblock to holding officers responsible for violating individuals' rights in the decades since the Supreme Court established the concept."

Jones, a South Florida Democrat, served eight years in the Florida House. He won his state Senate seat in November, which earned him a mention in a Time magazine article, "These 2020 Candidates Made History With Their Election Wins."

His proposed law may be a heavy lift in the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate, which will also consider a bill by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis. The devout Trump supporter wants to expand the Sunshine State's controversial Stand Your Ground law to let people shoot looters and rioters.

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dink Winkerton

Police are not the problem, they're a symptom of the absence of accountability. Rinky-dink two bit dictators are everywhere that money flows. When government organizations incorporate, they have to return a profit to shareholders. A more perfect union would protect self-governed individuals, and eliminate the need for endless errorism and hoaxes designed to create profits out of thin air. Round up two-bit dictators, and lock 'em up. Only the fittest will survive, and claim to be rehabilitated and ready to run for re-election. Teach your children how to identify bullsh!tters.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 5:15:36 PM

Steve Schneider

The bill is a good start. Obviously, deeper problems abound.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 5:19:34 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Police are a huge part of the problem. They are not the only part.

Individual responsibility is critically important. Letting someone with the legal accountability of a two year old carry a gun is idiocy.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 8:16:40 PM

Steve Schneider

Police accountability is a major issue that needs to be addressed. But I think it is part of a much larger need for racial and social justice progress in our country.

BTW, the article in the conservative university newspaper -- quoted at the end of my article -- also proposed abolishing police unions. This has happened in communities that disbanded their police departments and started over again. As I understand it, different, more reasonable police unions came in with the new police departments and its new officers.

What do you think?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 9:05:01 PM

Dan 1

Are the victims of Police brutality aggravating the Police?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:27:28 PM

Steve Schneider

What do you think?

If possible, please provide evidence.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:35:58 PM

