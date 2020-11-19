Bill Would Let People Sue Abusive Government Agents

A Florida legislator wants to make it easier for victims of police abuse to sue.
The legislation, by newly elected state Senator Shevrin Jones, would change the qualified immunity law. The law makes it very difficult to sue police officers accused of abusive behavior, according to an article in Florida Politics. Jones will introduce his proposal in the 2021 legislative session.
"The modern qualified immunity doctrine stems from a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case ," the publication reports.
" But opponents have pointed out the doctrine has served as a significant roadblock to holding officers responsible for violating individuals' rights in the decades since the Supreme Court established the concept."
Jones, a South Florida Democrat, served eight years in the Florida House. He won his state Senate seat in November, which earned him a mention in a Time magazine article, "These 2020 Candidates Made History With Their Election Wins."
His proposed law may be a heavy lift in the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate, which will also consider a bill by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis. The devout Trump supporter wants to expand the Sunshine State's controversial Stand Your Ground law to let people shoot looters and rioters.
Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone.
