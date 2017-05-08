- Advertisement -

By Bob Fitrakis & Harvey Wasserman

Corporate Democrats and liberal commentators love to scapegoat the activist left for their catastrophic failures. The blame game just fell to a new low with Bill Maher's latest attack on Jill Stein ( http://www.mediaite.com/tv/go- fck-yourselves-bill-maher- goes-off-on-liberal-purists- who-didnt-vote-for-clinton/ ) .

Like Hillary branding Trump supporters as "deplorables," Bill tells American grassroots activists to "go f*** yourselves with a locally grown organic cucumber."

Hillary says she was "on her way to victory" when FBI Director James Comey and "the Russians" intervened. Maher and others say Stein caused her defeat, as they blamed Ralph Nader for George W. Bush in 2000.

Hillary now pledges to "resist" Trump Fascism. Maher and other liberal pundits have been relentless in their attacks on him.

And the rest of us struggle with the keys to nonviolent resistance in the Dark Age now upon us.

But one thing is clear: what won't work is another 16 years of liberals like Mahar scapegoating left activists without facing the basic realities of where Trump came from:

Like Al Gore in 2000, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

* Counting 2004, which was stolen from John Kerry in Ohio, the Democrats have won every presidential election since 1992.

Gore and the Democrats have had 16 years to fight the Electoral College, a racist anachronism designed to enhance the power of slaveowners.

The EC has put six popular vote losers in the White House, nearly 15% of our presidents.

Rather than work to end the EC and win electoral reform, liberal bloviators and corporate Democrats have spent 16 years whining about Nader, one of America's greatest activists.

Had they instead abolished the EC, Trump would not be president.

With the Electoral College in place, still more candidates who lose the popular vote will win the White House.

Had Nader NOT run in 2000, George W. Bush still would have become president.

* Had Stein NOT run in 2016, Donald Trump still would have become president.

In Florida 2000, Gov. Jeb Bush used the Jim Crow ChoicePoint program (as reported by Greg Palast) to strip more than 90,000 black and Hispanic voters from registration rolls in a tally allegedly decided by 537 votes.

In Ohio 2004, Jim Crow GOP election boards stripped more than 300,000 primarily urban black voters from registration rolls in a tally decided by 118,775.

In 2016 nationwide, 29 GOP Secretaries of State used the Jim Crow CrossCheck program (as reported in Greg's "Best Democracy Money Can Buy") to strip countless thousands of black and Hispanic voters from registration rolls in states that decided the Electoral College.

In Florida 2000, electronic flipping in Volusia and Brevard Counties (as reported by Bev Harris) allowing Fox "reporter" John Ellis (a Bush cousin) to flip the network narrative from a Gore to a Bush victory.

In Ohio 2004, between 12:20 and 2am election night, a "glitch" in the state's computerized vote count (as run under a no-bid contract by a Bush family operative in a Chattanooga bank basement) was used as cover to flip a 4.2% Kerry victory to a 2.4% Bush victory, giving Bush a second term.

Nationwide in 2016, electronic "irregularities" continually flipped Clinton exit poll victories to Trump official victories, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which gave Trump the Electoral College and the presidency.

As in New Mexico 2004 and elsewhere in both 2004 and 2016, thousands of ballots in heavily Democratic areas were allegedly missing a presidential preference, including some 75,395 in Michigan, which was decided by less than 11,000.

All this and more fits a clear historic pattern which we outline in our new STRIP & FLIP DISASTER OF AMERICA'S STOLEN ELECTIONS.

Clinton Democrats and liberal pundits like Maher call this "conspiracy theory." They refuse to deal with either the stripping of voter rolls or the flipping of electronic vote counts. Instead they attack grassroots activists who do.

Jill Stein, for example, attempted recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. She fought corrupt officials in all three states (Pennsylvania has a Democratic governor) and hit nothing but brick walls.

Clinton sent "legal observers" but no financial or other meaningful help. Liberal pundits continually attacked Jill for her efforts. Despite the horrors of Trump fascism, the Democrats have said and done nothing about the total fraud that put him in the White House.

Al Gore essentially disappeared immediately after losing 5-4 in the US Supreme Court. So did Kerry and Clinton immediately after their own losses. Not one of them is working to abolish the Electoral College, or for a reliable election system. But the corporate Democrats and liberal pundits have plenty of energy to scream at the grassroots left.

Of course, in 2008 and 2012, that's precisely who put Barack Obama in the White House. We have reported widespread electoral fraud in both years. But a powerful and diligent grassroots upheaval curbed enough abuses to save Obama from what doomed Gore, Kerry and Clinton.

Obama also used that grassroots energy to build a popular vote margin too big to steal.

