- Advertisement -

Starbucks CEO and presidential candidate Howard Schultz is one of many people saying that both parties are equally to blame for the mess the nation is in. Likewise, many leftists and socialists say the Dems are as bad as the Repugs. But Bill Maher makes a convincing and hilarious case for the idea that it's the Republicans, not the Democrats, who are most to blame for the mess that the country is in.

(If you prefer to give your personal data to facebook instead of google via youtube, you can watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/Maher/videos/626651744457857/ .)