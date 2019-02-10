 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bill Maher: "New Rule: The Republicans Are the Problem"

By Don Smith

Headlined to H4 2/10/19

Starbucks CEO and presidential candidate Howard Schultz is one of many people saying that both parties are equally to blame for the mess the nation is in. Likewise, many leftists and socialists say the Dems are as bad as the Repugs. But Bill Maher makes a convincing and hilarious case for the idea that it's the Republicans, not the Democrats, who are most to blame for the mess that the country is in.

(If you prefer to give your personal data to facebook instead of google via youtube, you can watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/Maher/videos/626651744457857/ .)

 

opednews.com

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Failure to prosecute: why Obama is having trouble passing health care reform

Undividing the Left: Hard-core and Soft-core progressives

Rob Kall

  New Content

And yet, the rigging of the Democratic primary so Hillary was the candidate, handed the White House and Senate to Hillary. And there's no sign, at the early stages of the 2020 elections, that the DNC has learned a thing. Already, superdelegates are endorsing Kamala, which proves that the rule changes regarding superdelegates were totally bogus. And Kamala is such a bad candidate, with her history as a prosecutor, that she may not even bring out the black vote that the DNC thinks she will. Yet it is clear that the DNC is doing all it can to make her the frontrunner. It is time the DNC abolish superdelegates and stop attempting to influence the primary. They are stupid and corrupted and likely to hand the future to Republicans again.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 4:19:36 PM

Author
Don Smith

Reply to Rob Kall: New Content

I agree the Dem leadership is corrupt and reliable. I'm sure Maher would agree with that too. He's written "Over the last 30 odd years, Democrats have moved to the right and the right has moved into a mental hospital. So what we have is one perfectly good party for hedge fund managers, credit card companies, banks, defense contractors, big agriculture and the pharmaceutical lobby... That's the Democrats. And they sit across the aisle from a small group of religious lunatics, flat-earthers and civil war re-enactors who mostly communicate by AM radio and call themselves the Republicans and who actually worry that Obama is a socialist. Socialist? He's not even a liberal."


It's still the case, I think, that the Repugs are far worse and, in fact, an existential threat to the civilization, due to their denial of climate change and other policies.

Over the last 30 odd years, Democrats have moved to the right and the right has moved into a mental hospital. So what we have is one perfectly good party for hedge fund managers, credit card companies, banks, defense contractors, big agriculture and the pharmaceutical lobby... That's the Democrats. And they sit across the aisle from a small group of religious lunatics, flat-earthers and civil war re-enactors who mostly communicate by AM radio and call themselves the Republicans and who actually worry that Obama is a socialist. Socialist? He's not even a liberal.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 5:15:30 PM

Author
Julian Lobato

  New Content

When Bill was fired and replaced a disgraceful Dennis Miller, I became a fan. Set on the DVR I habitually watched since then. Now he is just as much of a shill for the establishment as Dennis was post 911. I find myself groaning more than giggling, I flip him or a guest off a lot more because they're spewing propaganda for the war party.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:06:39 PM

Author
Art Costa

Reply to Julian Lobato: New Content

You mean a fan of the islamaphobe.


So many problems with Bill Mahr.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:13:45 PM

Author
George W.Reichel

  New Content

Republicans are at least half of the problem

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:15:12 PM

Author
