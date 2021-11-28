Big Pharma uses the patent system to rip us off. Example: Insulin costs $6 to make. We pay $300.



We allow Big Pharma to screw us. We pay for the initial research of the drugs, and then they rip us off when we need it.

Big Pharma is at it again. They are fighting with misleading ads against any attempt to negotiate drug prices. Ironically, most of these drugs are initially researched with taxpayer dollars. So ultimately, we pay twice for the same medication.

The insulin fiasco is deeper. It is a drug that should be cheap, but they continue to pilfer Americans through many crony capitalist tools. I wrote a blog post about this titled "The insulin story, a perfect example of corporations stealing the wealth of most of us" some time ago that is remarkably prescient.

While the insulin rip off is one example, it occurs in every segment of our economy. Indentured servitude by the masses is the outcome if we continue on the current path. Recently I blogged about the advent of the standalone emergency rooms using their pricing power and dubious practices to rip off Americans in an article titled "These stories show legalized theft, the reason we need Medicare for All" that everyone should read. There is a basic tenet we must recognize in our economic system that the article "Why our economic system is designed to keep most people broke by robbing us legally"

Americans have got to wake up. They are playing on the willful ignorance of too many.

