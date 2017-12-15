Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Big Pharma's control over the news

From No More Fake News

From flickr.com: Full Pharma Disclosure {MID-210175}
Full Pharma Disclosure
(Image by Mike Licht, NotionsCapital.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Over the last 11 months, pharmaceutical companies have spent a stunning $3.2 billion on TV ads for drugs.

That much money buys you influence. It buys you control.

If a major network suddenly decided to set its hounds loose and investigate the overall devastating effects of medical drugs on the public, there would be hell to pay at the network. Drug companies wouldn't stand for it.

Robert F Kennedy, Jr., whose film, Trace Amounts, about toxic mercury in vaccines, was getting no media coverage, made this comment:

"I talked to Roger Ailes [then CEO of FOX News], who I have known since I was 17 years old, he's very sympathetic with this issue and saw the film Trace Amounts. I said to him, 'I just want to go on one of your shows. Nobody will allow me to talk about this or debate me.' He said to me, 'I can't allow you on any of them. I'd have to fire any of my hosts that allowed you on my station.' Because he said, 'My news division gets up to 70% of advertising revenues during non-election years from the pharmaceutical companies'."

That's called control.

There is a wider sphere to consider. Through octopus foundations like Rockefeller and Gates, for example, the medical/pharma agenda is part and parcel of the Globalist agenda. That is key. Gathering in the world population under the umbrella of "humanitarian health care" is a covert op of the highest order.

How can you control billions of people, erase national borders, destroy untold numbers of communities and their traditions, wage senseless wars, send millions of jobs out of industrial countries to Third World backwaters, and build a de facto global management system -- unless you can also debilitate, weaken, confuse, toxify, and thus pacify those billions of people?

Accomplishing this is the work of the pharmaceutical empire.

I have produced, many times, open-source mainstream reviews of the death and damage numbers wrought by "Rockefeller medicine." In the US, 106,000 deaths every year from government-approved medicines. In the US and Europe, 330,000 die, every year, from correctly prescribed drugs...6.6 million hospitalizations occur...80 million adverse effects occur. These are conservative estimates.

So...what is the likelihood that pharma-controlled mainstream news will dig deeply into the issue of Globalism, the major tyrannical movement of our time?

The likelihood is zero.

The influence of pharmaceutical interests on the news is, therefore, much greater than most people can fathom, in their wildest dreams.

Most people, when confronted with these pharmaceutical death-and-destruction reports, will immediately dismiss them as impossible. Others, who accept the reports, will claim the "unfortunate" facts show no intention to harm whatsoever.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3504 comments


My guess is that's just a microcosm of who controls our news. The tip of the iceberg.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 5:51:27 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1278 comments


It is extremely sad that "facts and information" are bought and sold in this country. Only fools believe what they hear on the "news," unfortunately there are plenty of them. Every sane 99%er knows he/she is being screwed and lied to. I wait impatiently for the tipping point where they turn on the rich crooks and demand "justice" in this fascist, racist, money grubbing country. A country that takes pride in starving its children, gutting education, gouging elders, growing poison food, destroying its water supply, murdering people all over the world, corrupting or destroying sovereign countries, strpping social needs to feed unbridled greed, and destroying the social fabric of its minorities, is one ready to fall.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 6:58:36 PM

Nevin Buess

Author 32240

(Member since Mar 16, 2009), 18 comments


Perhaps it should fail. These god forsaken "alleged" Leader's should all be hung. But the flock won't see/look behind the veil, and of course, this is global now.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 7:39:30 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 11 fans, 3 quicklinks, 894 comments


I was a little surprised at the low $3.2 billion figure, until I saw that it was limited to TV spot ads. Throw in radio, print, and Web, and it's closer to $5 billion. But I wasn't remotely surprised to learn that 70% of Fox's news division ad revenues in non-election years comes from pharma.

And ad-industry figures I've seen for 2005 stated that Fox only took in around half a billion for pharma ads, versus around a billion each for ABC, CBS, and NBC. NBC Universal's gross revenue for 2005 from everything -- TV, radio, movies, and theme parks -- was ~$17 billion. Even dismissing declared net income (only $17 million) as Hollywood-accounting fantasy, that billion a year makes the pharmaceutical industry a Hand That Feeds which is not to be bitten.

Moreover, according to the above-linked article, direct-to-consumer advertising from all healthcare businesses is closer to $14 billion a year. To our news media, that makes the entire for-profit health sector a Hand That Feeds which is never to be bitten under any circumstances.

This Big-Health-fed news media, brothers and sisters, is where Americans get their information and opinions about healthcare and about our healthcare system. It's a news media that, tragically, has become a de facto outsourced PR department for for-profit healthcare businesses. Do you support high-quality, high-value, cost-effective universal healthcare? Good luck getting your arguments heard and fairly debated in the press.

By the way, there are supposedly only four countries in the world that allow direct-to-consumer prescription-drug advertising: Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United States. Even non-US countries with a major domestic pharmaceutical industry have not been stupid enough to tolerate the corrupting influence of prescription-drug DTC advertising. They don't have to; Americans are their cash cow, for now. But give it time. They flipped New Zealand, and I have to wonder whether other neoliberalized countries can be too far behind.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 8:00:33 PM

