Biden-v-Trump: A Distinction Without a Difference or a Choice Between Death and Dying?



Biden vs Trump

Sometimes, I write something that I know from the outset is going to get me in trouble. This is without question one of those times. To my subjective credit I am spared the taint of partisanism and, thusly, feel immensely free to speak and write the truth, penalties notwithstanding. The penalties can be heavy; for free speech not only isn't really "free", it is often mortally expensive.

So be it.

When Joe Biden announced his candidacy to run for the presidency, I knew immediately that he would be the front-runner for the democrats. I also project that he will be the likely nominee for that party. He will become the nominee for that party, sans some unforeseen 'dark horse' candidate, because of the same reasons that Donald Trump became his party's nominee. The day after Biden's announcement, I mentioned this on-air with the nation's leading liberal talk radio host. Over the past five years or so, I have been privileged to be on his air many times, I admire him greatly and I think the feeling is mutual. However, he didn't quite cotton to what I had to say about Joe Biden and the democrat party. I understood, and I understand; but it is what it is.

I have reason to believe that I am the first person in the United States to know, immediately, when Donald J. Trump announced his candidacy that he would become president. My confidence was such that I memorialized it in an article on February 1, 2016. This was eight months before the election, and I 'predicted' Trump's election a day after he announced. Remember that on the very eve of the election the pundits were speaking of Trump as a joke, an afterthought. Hillary was 'in like Flynn' (not Michael, he's "in" but it's prison). I not only accurately forecasted his impending presidency, I carefully articulated the reasons why he would become president and with brutal precision. The same central dynamic that propelled Trump to the U.S. presidency, will propel Biden to the democrat party nomination. It's incredibly simple, which makes it complicated.

Think Southern Strategy on a nationally perverted scale, and think the 'angry white voter'.

Trump's motto is to "Make America Great Again". Hearkening back to the salad days of yore. Many, millions upon millions, of white voters were angry. They are still angry. They were angry about that N-word in the White House; I mean, it is the "White" house after all, built by kidnapped and enslaved Black People in America. White voters were angry about the brown people crossing the border to inhabit what used to be parts of their own country. I could bloviate ad nauseam about the various reasons for their anger, but it was Barack Obama that made them livid. I have often said two things that always get me pilloried. The first is that Barack Obama is absolutely the political father of Donald Trump. Had it not been for the anger that percolated up from the "first black president", Donald Trump would have been seen as the reprobate he is; even by other white reprobates. He would have stood a snowball's chance in hell of being elected. Trump has based his entire presidency on both vilifying and erasing Barack Obama. A sort of "reparations" to the angry white voter. The point is he could not have become elected without, as Rush Limbaugh puts it, "Barack the Magic Negro".

The second thing is that, in the final analysis, the Obama Presidency may have been the worst thing that could have happened to Black People in America, but that is an entirely different essay; and a long one.

Stay with me.

Joseph Biden's motto is still in shape shifting modality; however, when he first announced he said he wants to "Take Us Back to Who We Were" (sound familiar?). There have been variations on this evolving/devolving motto. I have also heard "take our country back" and "take us back to the Obama years" from the Biden campaign. Note the prominence of the word "back". Biden is appealing to a different set of angry white voters, don't get it twisted. They are angry at Donald Trump for being an accurate ambassador for what the United States really is, and always has been. A vile, racist, greedy, sexist, murderous, war mongering and hypocritical society. They would much rather continue to bask in the lie that Barack Obama's presence gave them. Mirrors make them angry and Donald Trump is a mirror. And, if Barack Obama is the political father of Donald Trump, he is absolutely the political grandfather of Joseph Biden. Everywhere Biden shows up he is talking about his "buddy, Barack Obama". The "first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy"" After all of his years in the senate and serving the country, his buddy Barack was the first clean N-Word he ever saw? So, let me get this straight, all of the multitudes of Black People in America that Joseph Biden had come into contact with, until then, were ill-spoken, dark or stupid and ugly. I mean, that's a storybook, man. Joe Biden has to run as a republican in drag, and he will, he'd better. Were it not for "Barack the Magic Negro", Joe Biden would be playing shuffleboard somewhere.

Black to the future.

Donald trump is a racist who does little in an attempt to hide it. In a strange and perverse way, I have more respect for him than a shape shifter like Biden. Though I, for the record, am equally unimpressed by both. Donald Trump calls NFL players (whom are mostly Black) "sons of bitches" and African countries "shitholes". Biden is astonished at Black People in America who can manage to string enough words together to form a sentence, however simplistic. He is also astonished at Black People in America whom are not so hideously ugly that he might dare cast his righteous blue eyes upon them that also bath regularly.

Being a Black person in America, and male to boot, all of this fervor about going "back" is of grave concern. Maybe these folks need to start talking about moving forward, because the U.S. sure as damnation is backwards in multiple respects. How far back is we going, massa?

Trump likes to grab women by the... uh, pink hat.

Biden likes to sniff women's hair... uh, on their head.

Trump placed ads, in 1989, in New York calling for the death of the Central Park Five.

