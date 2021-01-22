Biden's unity pitch alongside cabinet choices of warmongers and coup inciters



WATCH: Biden signs executive orders on climate, COVID-19 on first day in office Just hours into his presidency and saying there was .no time to waste,. President Joe Biden signed several executive orders addressing the COVID-19 ...

President Joe Biden in the Oval Office We're just a couple of days into the new Joe Biden administration and despite his call for "unity" expressed multiple times in his inaugural speech, the chances of Trump voters, who overwhelmingly believe the election was stolen, will miraculously slide back into the woodwork or join in with Biden's unity pitch is a naive fantasy at best; more likely resistance from them which may or may not be violent.

