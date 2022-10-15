Biden's remarks on Pakistani nuclear assets stir diplomatic row

President Joe Biden's statement questioning the security of Pakistan's nuclear assets stirred a diplomatic row between the two countries on Saturday with Islamabad summoning the US envoy over the remarks.

"What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," remarked President Biden at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Thursday.

The story came to light when the White House released the transcript on Saturday. Though the White House spokesperson later played down Biden's remarks insisting the US president wanted stable and prosperous Pakistan, but the damage had already been done, according to the Tribune.

The remarks triggered an immediate backlash from Pakistan, which summoned the US envoy in Islamabad to explain Biden's uncalled-for remarks.

Official demarche issued to US envoy

The Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem called in US Ambassador Donald Blome to deliver a "strong demarche" for Biden's comments.

A press release from the Foreign Office said that Pakistan's disappointment and concern were conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground reality or facts.

"It was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA," the press release said, adding that it was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

US-client government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, dismissed concerns over Pakistan's nuclear program. "Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts," he wrote.

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that Pakistan rejected the remarks reportedly made by the US President, which were "factually incorrect and misleading".

"Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear program is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system," the statement said.

It noted that Pakistan had also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security.

"The real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance," according to the readout.

But the statement also emphasized Pakistan's desire to seek "friendly and mutually beneficial" relationship with the United States.

Imran Khan

