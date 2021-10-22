Biden's Top 5 Biggest Blunders So Far

There were others that may seem more important but these are at the core and spread from the obvious to the not so obvious.

So, let's start with the most obvious..

#5. Bagram and Afghanistan, another evacuation mess:

From day one, when the Biden administration agreed to honor Trump's agreement with the Taliban, the Military and State Departments should have begun the process of planning and implementing the shutdown of Afghanistan.

Instead, months later a fiasco sent doubt about the new administration's ability to lead. No matter how it was portrayed as a logistical accomplishment the Truth could not be sugarcoated... there were American soldier deaths. The ratings began their slide.

Any logical thinking person would've easily comprehended the need to have kept the Bagram Base open until the last person is evacuated from Bagram. I might add that throughout, a corridor to that base should have allowed all those, who had helped and were in danger, to be airlifted to safety.

They had time, they had the logistics available, they waited... they screwed up.

#4. Russia --- Yes, Russia, a blunder in the making... perhaps not so obvious:

Red lines in Syria were crossed and Putin now controls Syria.

Lines that should have been drawn in Ukraine, never were, and Libya is among the many other African countries with shifting lines presently being infiltrated militarily by Russia.

And there is yet another blunder in progress that will resurface with even greater concern in the coming months. Biden was part of an administration that had allowed Putin to gain footholds in Ukraine, Syria and wherever his Wagner mercenaries set foot (currently Africa is being divided with China).

While not in charge back then, Biden now is helping Russia to control the energy sectors of Europe and Asia.

Six months from now, with Biden and Merkel's approval and near completion of the Nord 2 Pipeline, what do you think will be the major issue this winter... Energy. Biden has made it easier for Putin, not harder, to control the flow of gas into Europe, even lifting certain Russians' sanctions.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).