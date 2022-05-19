 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/19/22

Biden's Empty Quiver

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   3 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 56661
Message Karen Kwiatkowski

IMG_9391 Empty Quiver
IMG_9391 Empty Quiver
(Image by Neeta Lind from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

The world continues to watch in horror and dismay as Russian forces have decimated the military architecture and established special "peacekeeping" operations in the Ukraine and beyond. As we predictably look to the American president for answers, it is important to take a moment to explore how we arrived here, the role Joe Biden and his allies have played, and how we are left with few good options that can resolve this crisis.

Despite our noble values, for decades American foreign policy has viewed the rest of the world as pawns on a chessboard-overthrown governments, manipulated elections to gain political allies, conducted "peacekeeping" operations, and occupied foreign territory. Our role in arranging the chess pieces in Eastern Europe is a tragic example.

In 2014, the Obama-Biden administration, especially Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria "Screw the EU" Nuland, helped overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government and installed an anti-Russian government feeding into Ukraine's situation today. Despite the Obama-Biden administration's reckless desire to pour gasoline on the flames by directly arming Ukraine - an idea which was quickly rebuffed by European allies - cooler heads prevailed.

Now-President Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland are back, with a rapidly escalating conflict, an even emptier toolbox, and the same limited imagination. Hastening peace in Ukraine would be a challenge for anyone, but the challenge becomes that much harder when one's primary goal is to thwart an adversary rather than promote justice, peace, or stability in the region.

As the US media bombards the public with images guaranteed to provoke outrage and generate support for an escalatory, "we must do something" approach, here are some facts Americans ought to remember about our failed US policy in the region:

+ US policy on Ukraine has been largely unchanged since the heyday of the late Senator John McCain, which prioritizes expansion of NATO all the way to the Russian border. The Trump era was a speedbump, as Trump personally viewed NATO expansion as unnecessary and unaffordable. Now we understand why DC whistleblowers and Obama-Biden foot soldiers like Eric Ciarmella and Lt Col Vindman were frustrated with Trump's disinterest in expanding NATO to Ukraine.

+ Biden cannot and will not deploy US forces to Ukraine. Let's be clear, this is not because he and his chickenhawk advisors don't want to, nor because it would be costly, irrational and domestically unpopular. The Pentagon, Europeans and everyone else who pays attention knows that Ukraine will not be the start of World War III. Instead, the Biden administration offers tired unilateral sanctions, political pressure on others to sanction, and the pumping of even more arms and cash into NATO, all, while he publicly complains about Russia. Some may notice that this is exactly what the US has been doing for over a decade. It's a policy of economic division and demonization that Russia's relatively small economy has adapted to by reaching towards non-US trading partners and utilizing non-US controlled financial institutions.

+ Biden's predictable sanctions hurt the US and our allies more. They drive up energy costs and create economic pain wherever US dollars are spent. Sanctions do little to pressure Moscow to change course. Instead, they crush Ukrainians and put the economic squeeze on billions around the globe.You need look no further than the gas pump or your grocery receipt.

+ War is the most wasteful and environmentally unfriendly of all human endeavors. As the conflict escalates and more resources are funneled into the war machines - the biggest fossil fuel consumers and worst polluters in the world - Biden's dreams of "going green" are dashed. And that is before one even considers the long-term consequences of increased tensions, as governments around the globe have already begun to increase their military budgets.

+ But all of that pales in comparison to the human costs of war. We see the civilian casualties, the lives disrupted, the families separated, and the infrastructure destroyed. We see allegations of war crimes. We see a country descending into ruin.

+ This should serve as a reminder to us that war is hell. War is a criminally negligent failure for leaders to find peaceful solutions. And while we may rightly dole out more blame to some parties for their aggression, global peace is a global problem - not a game of chess.

Leaders in all three countries pay little attention to the foreign policy preferences of their people, and often pay even less attention to what is best for long-term peace and stability. We should recognize why it is that Biden has no good moves to make, no cards to play, and no solutions. What comes next may be far closer to home.

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Karen Kwiatkowski Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

LRC columnist Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D., a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, blogs occasionally at Liberty and Power and The Beacon.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Brad Manning Has Rights!

Torturing Assange for Information; Secondary Prosecutions

Drugs Destroying Assange's Brain

The Proper Response to WikiLeaks

Assange Undergoing Unspeakable Horrors

Plan E?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 244 quicklinks, 6143 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It would be imprudent for US leaders to put America at such risk even if Ukraine were the most splendid, pristine democracy, in history. #NeoNazisUkraine.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:14:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1771 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Leaders in all three countries pay little attention to the foreign policy preferences of their people,

I have to disagree. Russia did not want this conflict. It worked for decades to achieve mutual security. This fiasco is 100% the fault of the American Oligarchy.

It is true that Russia did not "have to" start the SMO. But the US Oligarchy has made it clear that their goal to maintain US hegemony over the entire world is primary. Their next step would have been to threaten Russia with violence.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 3:27:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Joseph Aliaso

Become a Fan
Author 523330
(Member since Feb 19, 2022), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Quivers never win. If every NFL franchise owner was declared King of a nice Country, Chivalry might return. Too, television. Successful wars have got to know their limitations. Peace on Earth Monday - Friday, then college football on Saturdays, with professional corporate players out to dominate their competition on Sundays, right after the Knights of Columbus serve Blessed Pancakes to Parishioners.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:35:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 