Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

Biden's Crew Takes the "Reck" out of "Reckless"

OSP car smashed
They've only been at it for two years and a week,
And even Atilla would admire their streak:
A new war, a blown pipeline, trade torn in two,
So's you can't sell Russia so much as a shoe,
And poor Ukrainians, though a thousand tears shed,
Still love the Yanks: ain't that a kick in the head.
.
The Germans, however, must have mixed feelings,
Never troubled by Russia in their biz dealings.
Are they true glad to be relieved of "addiction"
To Putin's cheap gas and eternal depiction
As hostage to his plans and big war machine,
Which till last year was unmuddied and clean?
.
To think still this crew has two years less a week,
And four after that if Joe keeps his physique,
Keeps it, that is, by standing basically upright,
While his heavies move heaven and earth that we might
Remain "indispensable," the rest mere spares,
Like center stardom on The Hollywood Squares.
.
Surprises? They surely have some up their sleeve,
For June when Russia does a wasteland Uke leave,
Overrun and defeated, toothpaste-tube flat,
To Biden, just the perfect excuse for a spat,
Saying, "Our sats spied Putin's nukes taking aim,
So I launched ours first and I'm taking no blame."
.
What else is the point of full-wrecking Ukraine?
For Commies or jihads in bin Laden's name?
Ukes don't move dope or bother their neighbors,
Don't steal our jobs or sundry e-labors,
But that border provides what no one else can:
A reason to nuke, which now looks like the plan.
.
Yeah, I know what you'll say: "They wouldn't do that:
"Russian defense would knock E. Pluribus flat!"
True, t'were anyone else in the House White,
But this crew? They've shown they know zip about fright.
If their techies come back with three-to-one odds,
This crew won't hesitate to play Proles Versus Gods.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

