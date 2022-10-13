 
 
Biden's Court Report Took Reform Nowhere, Congress Must Act to Avoid Clear Politics and Restore Support for the Court

By Robert Weiner and Henry Deng

President Biden's Supreme Court reform report took reform nowhere and caught no attention. Here are actions Biden and Congress must take to avoid clear politics and bring back support for the Court from its historically low public opinion.

The Supreme Court has formed a 6-3 extreme conservative majority that right-wing legal activists like long time Federalist Society leader Leonard Leo created with over a billion dollars in dark money for lists that Donald Trump agreed to pick from. Even that opportunity was created back in 2010 by the court's Citizens United ruling. Former Senate Leader George Mitchell told the National Press Club that the decision at the time to allow unlimited secret dark money was "the Court's worst decision in our lifetime."

Yet it has gotten even worse from there. Now, from overturning Roe v. Wade and forcing ten-year-old rape victims to have babies in some states, to allowing civilians to carry guns on the streets and teens to buy assault weapons, to restricting the EPA's power to combat climate change, to limiting Miranda-rights protections, the consequences have been severe. As a result, justice Elena Kagan has warned that the Supreme Court should "act like a court."

There are steps of reform and changes, such as setting rules to ban the pushing through Court nominees two months before the election, guaranteeing that nominees receive the normal Senate confirmation process, term limits and expanding the Court would ensure the Court's legitimacy.

The White House Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States released a 288-page report in 2021 discussing the government's actions to reform the Court. However, the report did not explicitly endorse any policies. Instead, it evaluated several popular proposals for court reform, including court packing, term limits, DOJ oversight, and code of ethics reform.

The report provided a basic and objective opinion on different proposals but offered no solutions, which was the prime objective. This report's weak and feeble language didn't catch any public or media attention.

Court reform should set forward a fairer, more ethical, and more modernized system with enhanced accountability that actually serves the interest of Americans.

The Biden administration missed an opportunity in its court-reform report, but Congress does not have to. Policies such as term limits for justices, banning any effort for Supreme Court nominees two months before the Presidential election, mandating the Senate has hearings and a vote on any nominated candidates from any President and expanding the structure of the Supreme Court can ensure the Court with structural checks and balances against partisanship, assuring fairness and judicial independence.

The Biden administration's Supreme Court report has already pointed a direction in which policies should be pursued. For example, from the aspect of judicial ethics and code of conduct, the report quoted a concern expressed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who said, "All Members of the Court do consult the Code of Conduct in assessing their ethical obligations." The reformed code of ethics should be strictly enforced on each justice. For example, Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett will hear and decide 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which decides whether the anti-discrimination laws in Colorado violate the First Amendment since 303 Creative LLC rejects the defendant's business request because of their sexual orientation.

However, there are proven ties that justice Barrett has to the petitioner side's anti-LGBTQ lawyer group, and she received money from speaking for the group. Suppose cases related to Trump, the January 6th insurrection, or Trump's mishandling of classified documents reach the Supreme Court. In that case, a justice like Clarence Thomas can still hear and decide the case even though his wife, Ginni Thomas, was actively involved in the planning of January 6th.

From a nationwide perspective, reforming the code of ethics on Supreme Court justices has 69% of Americans supporting such a change. We can enforce a better code of ethics so that justices can make decisions more according to the rules and hold the justices accountable, as there should never be a Justice's spouse who raises money for political or extreme causes without recusal by that Justice on related issues.

Alongside that proposal, the report also discusses the setup processes required for potential term limits. Policies such as term limits and time caps also receive bipartisan support. But aside from the existing proposals, we need more actions to enforce the accountability of the legislative branch of the government to prevent abuse of power on the Supreme Court.

Many political overreaches, such as when former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked Obama's Supreme Court nominee and now Attorney General Merrick Garland from going for a normal confirmation process, can and should be prevented through legislative and executive changes. Prohibiting the "last-minute" effort of nominating and confirming justices less than two months before a Presidential or congressional regular election, and mandating the Senate to hear and vote on the Supreme Court nominees no matter the ruling party in the White House, can promote basic nonpartisan fairness for everyone.

Currently, some Supreme Court reform legislation, such as the TERM Act, is being introduced in Congress. Congress and the Biden administration know what they should do on Supreme Court, but no actions are being pursued. So for this year, as conservatives are funneling another 1.6 billion dollars to Leonard Leo on his conservative judicial nominee list campaign, simply electing Democrats is not enough. We must demand that our legislators push legislative efforts to reform the Supreme Court to promote basic fairness in the Supreme Court and the necessary justice for every American.

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
