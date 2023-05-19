 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/19/23

Biden's Candidacy is NOT Inevitable

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments


(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

I'm a Democratic committeeman. I do it to stand up to and challenge Democratic leadership from the inside.

On Tuesday, I worked the polls in Philadelphia. The endorsed candidate was not progressive, so I supported the progressive candidate, not the Democratic party's choice. Some of the other committeepeople gave me flack for not towing the party line. I stood my ground and added that I also didn't want Joe Biden to run again. To my surprise, every single one of the 8-10 other committee people there all agreed-- 100% of them-- that they didn't want Biden either.

The conversation that ensued made it clear that even though these politically savvy people didn't want Biden, they felt that there was no other choice.

And there's the rub.

The doddering, anti-democracy Democratic leaders are succeeding in creating a sense of inevitability for Biden's candidacy in the 2024 presidential. The lap-dog "liberal" media at CNN and MNSBC, where former Biden and Obama employees are actually employed as "news personalities" are also treating the 2024 Democratic primary as an inevitable, done deal.

f*ck them. f*ck their attempt to take away the democratic process from Democratic voters. f*ck the DNC's and Democratic party leaders attempt to raise money to support loser Joe.

The closer we get to the election, the worse Joe Biden looks as a candidate. We must have a stronger, younger, smarter, more charismatic, feistier candidate who has the smarts, knowledge and personality to eviscerate Trump or De Santis in debates.

And we need to change that sense of inevitability that Joe is the only candidate to a sense of inevitability that Joe can't possibly be the candidate. That will take three things:

-polls showing Biden losing

-Comedy and jokes mocking Biden and the Democratic leadership

-Alternative stories showing much better outcomes with other candidates, and stories characterizing the Democratic leadership as bad for democracy, bad for the Democratic party, and selfishly doing what will give THEM more power.

Some might argue that this will sabotage Biden's election chances. And I agree. I do not want Biden. If he runs, the Democratic leadership is throwing away the potential for coat-tail help in down ballot races. Biden generates no enthusiasm or excitement. People will vote against Trump or whoever the Republicans select, but Biden will not attract people. A strong candidate will do just that--- get people excited about coming out to vote for her or him.

This is about changing the conversation. When you talk to people about not wanting Biden-- and a majority don't including 90% of young people-- talk about the attempt to make it seem like Biden is inevitable. Challenge their beliefs that it is too late or impossible for someone else to be the candidate. Once the inevitability factor strengthens, more potential candidates will emerge, hopefully ones who are not in the US congress.

We must fight this, hard. Because Biden will lose to Trump or DeSantis or whoever else the Republicans choose. Biden is not the answer to defeating Trump. I assure you, Republicans want Biden to be the candidate they run against. Don't let that happen. Contact the Democratic leaders in you area. Tell the staffers for you local and national representatives.

To help Joe out, Norman Solomon has written a letter Joe could use to withdraw his candidacy. Joe should use it.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend