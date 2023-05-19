Biden's Candidacy is NOT Inevitable



I'm a Democratic committeeman. I do it to stand up to and challenge Democratic leadership from the inside.

On Tuesday, I worked the polls in Philadelphia. The endorsed candidate was not progressive, so I supported the progressive candidate, not the Democratic party's choice. Some of the other committeepeople gave me flack for not towing the party line. I stood my ground and added that I also didn't want Joe Biden to run again. To my surprise, every single one of the 8-10 other committee people there all agreed-- 100% of them-- that they didn't want Biden either.

The conversation that ensued made it clear that even though these politically savvy people didn't want Biden, they felt that there was no other choice.

And there's the rub.

The doddering, anti-democracy Democratic leaders are succeeding in creating a sense of inevitability for Biden's candidacy in the 2024 presidential. The lap-dog "liberal" media at CNN and MNSBC, where former Biden and Obama employees are actually employed as "news personalities" are also treating the 2024 Democratic primary as an inevitable, done deal.

f*ck them. f*ck their attempt to take away the democratic process from Democratic voters. f*ck the DNC's and Democratic party leaders attempt to raise money to support loser Joe.

The closer we get to the election, the worse Joe Biden looks as a candidate. We must have a stronger, younger, smarter, more charismatic, feistier candidate who has the smarts, knowledge and personality to eviscerate Trump or De Santis in debates.

And we need to change that sense of inevitability that Joe is the only candidate to a sense of inevitability that Joe can't possibly be the candidate. That will take three things:

-polls showing Biden losing

-Comedy and jokes mocking Biden and the Democratic leadership

-Alternative stories showing much better outcomes with other candidates, and stories characterizing the Democratic leadership as bad for democracy, bad for the Democratic party, and selfishly doing what will give THEM more power.

Some might argue that this will sabotage Biden's election chances. And I agree. I do not want Biden. If he runs, the Democratic leadership is throwing away the potential for coat-tail help in down ballot races. Biden generates no enthusiasm or excitement. People will vote against Trump or whoever the Republicans select, but Biden will not attract people. A strong candidate will do just that--- get people excited about coming out to vote for her or him.

This is about changing the conversation. When you talk to people about not wanting Biden-- and a majority don't including 90% of young people-- talk about the attempt to make it seem like Biden is inevitable. Challenge their beliefs that it is too late or impossible for someone else to be the candidate. Once the inevitability factor strengthens, more potential candidates will emerge, hopefully ones who are not in the US congress.

We must fight this, hard. Because Biden will lose to Trump or DeSantis or whoever else the Republicans choose. Biden is not the answer to defeating Trump. I assure you, Republicans want Biden to be the candidate they run against. Don't let that happen. Contact the Democratic leaders in you area. Tell the staffers for you local and national representatives.

To help Joe out, Norman Solomon has written a letter Joe could use to withdraw his candidacy. Joe should use it.

