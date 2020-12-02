 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/2/20

Biden's Actions So Far Would Have Ye Olde Resistance in the Streets If He Were Republican

Take a gander, if you can stomach it, at buildbackbetter.gov.

Now, be honest, if this were the work of a Republican would you be ready to protest?

Not only did you not vote for anything new, as the vast majority of the nominees and the policy proposals are long-established moss-gathering Washingtonians, but the new additions here and there are the worst of the bunch.

Biden, who had no foreign policy platform on his campaign website, and no foreign policy task force, has suddenly, post-election, prioritized empowering warmongers.

This is a president elect openly nominating a group of revolving door war profiteers with shameless but secretive schemes for profiting from mass killing.

There's not a single nominee for anything who's taken a stand for disarmament, peace, a green new deal, Medicare for all, or a serious shift to progressive taxation.

Amidst all the hyped diversity, there's not a single nominee for anything who's opposed the waging of wars on nations full of men, women, and children with a little bit darker skin tone.

There's also not a single nominee who would stand for being called "progressive" unless there was a paycheck in it.

There's a nominee for Secretary of State who wanted to chop Iraq up into three separate puppet states, thinks the U.S. should get more serious about belligerence toward Russia, and wants us to be clear that by "ending wars" nobody means ending, you know, wars.

The rumored nominee not yet added for Secretary of "Defense" is itching for war with China.

The nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget proposed attacking Libya to steal its oil but in a very feminist way.

The rumored nominee for CIA is a torturer.

The nominee for special envoy on climate is not anyone with any particular knowledge of climate, but someone with years of experience digging the hole we're in: John Kerry.

The nominee for director of national "intelligence" helped multiply the drone murders 10-fold.

The nominee for National Security Advisor has pushed war making in Libya and Syria.

The rumored nominee for Housing and Human Services has just presided over one of the world's worst COVID outbreaks, during which she approved huge health insurance premium increases and gave nursing home corporations legal immunity.

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
