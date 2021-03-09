 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/9/21

Biden overturns Trump Policy, Pushes Massive 84-Turbine Offshore Wind Farm to power all southern Massachusetts

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Informed Comment


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is finished -- its environmental impact review of a wind farm in federal waters off Massachusetts.

According to AP, the company that wants to install the turbines, Vineyard Wind, had withdrawn its application last summer for fear Trump would reject it. President Biden, however, encouraged it once he took office and it seems approval has been fast-tracked

AP says that wind developers are ready to invest $100 billion in such installations by 2030, creating thousands of jobs.

The 84 huge offshore wind turbines will generate 800 megawatts, almost the nameplate power produced by a small nuclear plant, and will provide electricity to 400,000 households in southern Massachusetts. The state has 2.6 million households, so that is about a sixth of them.

The $3 billion wind farm will be America's first commercial scale offshore wind installation. Such facilities generate about 10 percent of Britain's electricity and about 15 percent of the electricity in the European Union, but the U.S. is backward in this regard, what with having a former president who actively hated wind energy and told lies about it. Trump seems to have signaled to the CEO of Vineyard Winds that he might as well not even bother. That is a shame, since the US has enormous offshore wind power potential.

The wind farm will be 12 nautical miles off the coast, so it will not spoil anyone's view, and the turbines are being spaced far enough apart so that fishing ships can navigate between them. The wind farm is not sited in an area of scallop fishing, a major local industry.

Sarah Doiron and Shiina LoSciuto report at WPRI that New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the completion of the environmental review "marks a historic milestone in the development of the offshore wind industry in America." New Bedford is the site where turbines will host the construction equipment for the wind farm.

In 2018, Vineyard Winds estimated that their proposed offshore wind project would generate electricity for 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour, including distribution to the grid, over the life of the project. Wind turbines have since come down in price, so I don't know if that estimate is current. If so, it will reduce Massachusetts electricity bills by $1.4 billion over 20 years.

There are 12 similar projects being planned along the East Coast.

The Vineyard Winds wind farm is expected to be operational in only two years.

Bonus Video:

WPRI: As project nears final approval, Vineyard Wind hopes to have offshore wind farm up and running by 20

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 